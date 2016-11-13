Preview: Yale at Washington

Washington has designs on making its first NCAATournament appearance since 2011, and the Huskies will be counting on one ofthe nation’s top freshmen, guard Markelle Fultz, to lead the way. The journeybegins Sunday in Seattle as Washington hosts Yale in the season opener for bothteams.

Fultz, a 6-foot-4 point guard from UpperMarlboro, Md., put on quite a show this summer, earning MVP honors in the FIBAAmericas Under-18 Championship in Chile while leading Team USA to a 5-0 recordand the gold medal. The following month, he led Huskies in scoring (21.2 pointsper game) while averaging 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per outing in the team’sAugust tour of Australia and New Zealand and then had 14 points, sevenrebounds, five assists and a blocked shot Nov. 4 in the team’s 109-103exhibition win over Western Washington. “(Freshmen) have to make the adjustmentto the level of intensity, the level of concentration it takes on every play,”Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said of Fultz last month at the Pac-12 MediaDays gathering in San Francisco. “It takes some a little longer than others,(but) I think Markelle is a little unique is that he’s farther along in termsof his basketball IQ and his talent ability. I think he’s ahead of the curve alittle bit.” Yale, meanwhile, enters the season decidedly behind the curve asthe defending Ivy League champions were dealt a major blow last Saturday whenstandout guard Makai Mason, the team’s lone returning starter, suffered abroken foot during a scrimmage and had to undergo season-ending surgery.

ABOUT YALE (2015-16: 23-7): Mason averaged 16points and 3.8 assists per game last season as a sophomore while helping leadthe Bulldogs to their first NCAA tourney berth since 1962, and then poured in acareer-high 31 points in the team’s first-round upset win over Baylor. But now veterancoach James Jones will have to adjust quickly and even more will be expected ofsenior guard Anthony Dallier (5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds last season) and seniorforward Sam Downey (5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds) after both players contributed askey reserves a year ago. The newcomer to watch is 6-9 freshman forward JordanBrunner, who joins the program following a standout prep career in SouthCarolina.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2015-16: 19-15): The signing ofFultz was bittersweet in the sense that Romar and Huskies fans would have ano-doubt Pac-12 contender on their hands if even one of the team’s two talentedfreshmen from a season ago, Marquese Chriss or Dejounte Murray, had stuckaround and not left to become first-round NBA draft picks. But both are gone,as is senior leading scorer Andrew Andrews (20.9 points), leaving a pair of returningstarters in sophomore forwards Noah Dickerson (7.5 points last season) andMatisse Thybulle (6.2 points). 2015-16 key reserves Malik Dime, a 6-9 senior forwardwho last season set a single-season school record with 88 blocks, and sophomoreguard David Crisp (7.2 points) also will be counted on to step into largerroles.

TIP-INS

1. Sophomore F Dominic Green scored 25 points off thebench, and Crisp had 23 to pace Washington in its exhibition win last week.

2. The Huskies were picked to finish sixth in thePac-12 preseason media poll behind Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, California andColorado.

3. Yale’s 23 wins last season were the most inthe program’s history since 1907, and the Bulldogs were picked for athird-place Ivy League finish in the preseason media poll before Mason’sinjury.

PREDICTION: Washington 78, Yale 64