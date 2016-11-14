Yale holds off Washington

Yale withstood a late charge to beat Washington 98-90 in the season opener for both teams Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Miye Oni had 24 points and six rebounds for Yale. Sam Downey added 22 points and seven rebounds. Blake Reynolds scored 19 points, Alex Copeland had 14 and Anthony Dallier had 12.

Markelle Fultz finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Washington. Matisse Thybulle scored 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting. David Crisp and Noah Dickerson scored 12 points apiece.

Yale took a 53-37 lead on a layup by Downey early in the second half, but Washington used a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to eight on a dunk by Crisp.

The Bulldogs quickly regained a double-digit lead, going up 63-49 on a 3-pointer by Reynolds. They extended their edge to 15 on a jumper by Oni.

The Huskies mounted 9-2 and 7-0 runs to cut Yale's lead to four with 5:32 remaining, but big baskets by Oni, Reynolds and Dallier helped the Bulldogs hold on for the win.

Yale outscored Washington 7-2 over the first four minutes and took a 10-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Oni. The Huskies got within five on a jumper by Dickerson, but the Bulldogs responded with a 15-2 run to take a 29-11 lead on a layup by Oni.

The Bulldogs went up 33-15 on a 3-pointer by Oni and extended the lead to 20 on a three-point play by Reynolds. The Huskies battled back to get within 12 on a 3-pointer by Sam Timmins in the final minute of the half. The Bulldogs carried a 49-35 lead into the locker room at the break after Oni made a jumper with two seconds remaining.

Yale shot 46.5 percent from the field and had a 42-29 rebounding advantage. Washington shot 58.9 percent from the field but was outscored 24-16 at the foul line.