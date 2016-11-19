FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
TCU 3-0 after beating Jacksonville State
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 9 months ago

TCU 3-0 after beating Jacksonville State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TCU 3-0 after beating Jacksonville State

TCU senior forward Brandon Parrish scored 20 points, leading the Horned Frogs past Jacksonville State 79-60 Friday in a Global Sports Classic game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Parrish hit 8 of 11 field goal attempts, including four of TCU's 11 3-pointers. Freshman guard Desmond Bane added 14 points, and Alex Robinson came off the bench to score 10 points for the Horned Frogs, who are off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Jamie Dixon.

TCU used an 8-0 run to open up a 10-point lead with five minutes to play in the first half. The visiting Gamecocks went nearly four minutes without scoring, before Norbertas Giga connected on 3-pointer to end the drought.

Jacksonville State closed within four points on a banked-in 3-pointer by Andre Statam late in the first half, and TCU settled for a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Parrish led the Frogs with eight points in the first half.

Jacksonville State was picked by the media to finish near the bottom of the Ohio Valley Conference, but already owns a win at Tulsa this season and stayed competitive with TCU into the second half. The Gamecocks were down only two after Malcolm Drumwright opened the second half with a 3-pointer.

Drumwright finished with 19 points, and Christian Cunningham and Erik Durham each finished with 11 points for the Gamecocks.

The Frogs began to pull away around the 12-minute mark of the second half. Robinson drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put TCU up 54-41. The lead grew to 16 on a 3-pointer by Jaylen Fisher with eight minutes to play.

TCU will host Illinois State on Monday, before heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV on the day after Thanksgiving.

Jacksonville State (1-3) has lost three straight and will look to turn things around against Dalton State on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.