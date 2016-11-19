TCU 3-0 after beating Jacksonville State

TCU senior forward Brandon Parrish scored 20 points, leading the Horned Frogs past Jacksonville State 79-60 Friday in a Global Sports Classic game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Parrish hit 8 of 11 field goal attempts, including four of TCU's 11 3-pointers. Freshman guard Desmond Bane added 14 points, and Alex Robinson came off the bench to score 10 points for the Horned Frogs, who are off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Jamie Dixon.

TCU used an 8-0 run to open up a 10-point lead with five minutes to play in the first half. The visiting Gamecocks went nearly four minutes without scoring, before Norbertas Giga connected on 3-pointer to end the drought.

Jacksonville State closed within four points on a banked-in 3-pointer by Andre Statam late in the first half, and TCU settled for a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Parrish led the Frogs with eight points in the first half.

Jacksonville State was picked by the media to finish near the bottom of the Ohio Valley Conference, but already owns a win at Tulsa this season and stayed competitive with TCU into the second half. The Gamecocks were down only two after Malcolm Drumwright opened the second half with a 3-pointer.

Drumwright finished with 19 points, and Christian Cunningham and Erik Durham each finished with 11 points for the Gamecocks.

The Frogs began to pull away around the 12-minute mark of the second half. Robinson drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put TCU up 54-41. The lead grew to 16 on a 3-pointer by Jaylen Fisher with eight minutes to play.

TCU will host Illinois State on Monday, before heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV on the day after Thanksgiving.

Jacksonville State (1-3) has lost three straight and will look to turn things around against Dalton State on Tuesday.