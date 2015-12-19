Preview: Youngstown State at Michigan

Michigan looks to win its fourth straight home game when it welcomes Youngstown State to Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Wolverines are 5-1 at Crisler Center and have posted double-digit victories over Houston Baptist, Delaware State and Northern Kentucky since dropping an 86-70 decision to 10th-ranked Xavier on Nov. 20.

Senior guard Caris LeVert had a record-setting night in the 77-62 win over the Norse on Tuesday as he tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to become the fourth player in Michigan history to notch a triple-double and the 49th to reach 1,000 points for his career. “You dream about stuff like this when you’re a little kid,” LeVert told reporters. “I have great teammates and the coaches put me in a position to make these great strides.” The Wolverines are undefeated against Youngstown State, winning all four of the previous meetings by an average margin of 25.5 points, and hope to continue their dominance with another convincing victory. The Penguins rebounded from back-to-back losses, including a 95-64 setback to eighth-ranked Purdue, to beat Geneva 99-58 on Tuesday and hope to spring a surprise in the first of four consecutive road games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT YOUNGSTOWN STATE (5-6): Sophomore forward Sidney Umude shot 7-of-9 from the floor to set a new career high with 21 points and lead four players in double figures in the win over the Tornadoes. “Guys are getting more confident on the team, including myself,” Umude told reporters. “I think confidence is the key to becoming a stronger team.” Umude added four steals as the Penguins finished with 28, two shy of the program record set against Central State in 1997.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (8-3): Duncan Robinson drained a season-high six 3-pointers en route to 18 points in the win over Northern Kentucky. Derrick Walton Jr. returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with a sprained left ankle and showed no ill effects as he scored 16 points while Mark Donnal added a season-high 11 points, two shy of his career best. D.J. Wilson missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury and will likely be sidelined for the next 10-14 days.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has shot 50 percent of better from the field in seven games this season.

2. Robinson has made at least three 3-pointers in seven straight games.

3. Youngstown State has recorded 33 steals in its last two games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 78, Youngstown State 61