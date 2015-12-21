Preview: Youngstown State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking to put a bitter defeat in its rear-view mirror Monday when it hosts non-conference foe Youngstown State. The Irish had a 16-point lead in the second half against Indiana on Saturday before falling to the Hoosiers at the Crossroads Classic.

Notre Dame was up by two with just under three minutes to play before Indiana closed on a 9-0 run, so coach Mike Brey is certainly going to look for better finishing by his squad against the Penguins. One player especially looking for a turnaround is Demetrius Jackson, the team’s leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, who went 4-of-17 from the field against Indiana. Youngstown State would also like to put a tough setback behind it, coming off a 59-point loss at Michigan on Saturday. Senior big man Bobby Hain leads the Penguins with 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, though he’ll find a tough matchup against Notre Dame’s Zach Auguste (14.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT YOUNGSTOWN STATE (5-7): While it was a bit of an extreme -- with the Penguins shooting just 29.8 percent from the field -- the loss to Michigan shows that when Youngstown State doesn’t shoot well, it usually loses. In fact, in five games of shooting below 40 percent from the field, the Penguins are 0-5 this season, compared to 5-2 when hitting 40 percent or better. Five of the team’s top six scorers are hitting better than 40 percent from the field on the season, led by Jordan Kaufman’s 54.7 percent.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-3): Indiana may have pointed out to all of Notre Dame’s future opponents the best way to beat the Irish with its zone defense helping the Hoosiers come from behind on Saturday. Indiana’s 2-3 zone slowed down the Irish in the second half, making it hard to get the ball down low to Auguste and challenging Notre Dame shooters to make shots, which they couldn’t do. “Playing against zone, you’re up a couple, it’s a one-possession game,” Brey told reporters. “Now shooting that jump shot or making that play, there’s some game pressure on you. You’ve got to make a jump shot or two to escape.”

TIP-INS

1. Penguins F Matt Donlan ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 2.7 3-pointers made per game.

2. Notre Dame went 0-for-2 from the free-throw line in the second half against Indiana, the first time since March 2004 that the Irish failed to make a free throw after halftime.

3. Irish F Bonzie Colson is coming off a career-best 24-point performance against Indiana, including a career-high 11 field goals made.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 88, Youngstown State 64