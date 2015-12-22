Notre Dame 87, Youngstown State 78

Demetrius Jackson scored 17 points to lead Notre Dame to an 87-78 win over Youngstown State on Monday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

The junior guard was one of four double-digit scorers for the Fighting Irish (8-3), who bounced back from an 80-73 loss to Indiana on Dec. 19.

Notre Dame senior forward Zach Auguste totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, junior forward V.J. Beachem scored 16, and sophomore forward Bonzie Colson added 14 points and nine boards.

Cameron Morse, a sophomore guard and the Penguins’ leading scorer, scored 22 points, and sophomore forward Sidney Umude added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Youngstown State (5-8) fell for the fourth time in five games.

The Penguins led 9-5 just over four minutes into the first half, but the Fighting Irish responded with a 16-4 run before settling into a 41-33 halftime lead.

A layup gave Notre Dame its biggest lead of the night at 24 at 12:00 of the closing half, and the lead never slipped below eight points after that point.