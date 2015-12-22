FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Notre Dame 87, Youngstown State 78
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 22, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Notre Dame 87, Youngstown State 78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demetrius Jackson scored 17 points to lead Notre Dame to an 87-78 win over Youngstown State on Monday night at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

The junior guard was one of four double-digit scorers for the Fighting Irish (8-3), who bounced back from an 80-73 loss to Indiana on Dec. 19.

Notre Dame senior forward Zach Auguste totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, junior forward V.J. Beachem scored 16, and sophomore forward Bonzie Colson added 14 points and nine boards.

Cameron Morse, a sophomore guard and the Penguins’ leading scorer, scored 22 points, and sophomore forward Sidney Umude added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Youngstown State (5-8) fell for the fourth time in five games.

The Penguins led 9-5 just over four minutes into the first half, but the Fighting Irish responded with a 16-4 run before settling into a 41-33 halftime lead.

A layup gave Notre Dame its biggest lead of the night at 24 at 12:00 of the closing half, and the lead never slipped below eight points after that point.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.