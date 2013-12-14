Preview: Youngstown State at Pittsburgh

The minutes are the same, but almost all the other numbers are better for Lamar Patterson, who leads Pittsburgh into action Saturday against visiting Youngstown State. The senior is not only shooting more, but he is doing so for a higher percentage, which has resulted in a team-leading 16.2 points per game for the Pirates, who are 9-0 for the ninth time in the last 13 seasons. Patterson is also shooting better from 3-point range (42.1 percent) and the foul line (77.3) while dishing out a career-high 5.1 assists per game to go with five rebounds per contest.

Talib Zanna, a 6-9, 240-pound forward from Nigeria, is also playing his best ball in his final season at Pittsburgh, which was won 16 straight home games against non-conference opponents. Zanna ranks 45th in Division I with a field goal percentage of 64.5 percent, up from 49.8 a season ago. “He is an emotional kid. He plays hard and he plays with a lot of energy,” Pittsburgh head coach Jamie Dixon said of Zanna, who is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. “Patience is something we want him to continue to develop and grow with.”

TV: Noon ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), ESPN3

ABOUT YOUNGSTOWN STATE (7-4): Led by Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year Kendrick Perry, the Penguins have had little trouble scoring the ball this season, ranking 32nd nationally with 83.1 points per game. Perry accounts for roughly 25 percent of the team’s output, which has been 79 points or better in six games since a season-low 69 in a loss to Massachusetts in November. Kamren Belin (12.9), Bobby Hain (10.2) and Ryan Weber (10.2) also average double digits for head coach Jerry Slocum.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (9-0): Cameron Wright (11.8 per game) and Durand Johnson (10) also average double digits for the Panthers, who shoot 49.2 percent from the field and 75.2 percent from the foul line. Johnson is one of their better 3-point shooters at 38.1 percent while Wright has made 52.5 percent of his field goals, which ranks second among the starters. James Robinson adds 8.3 points and 4.4 assists per game and has made 30-of-34 free throws this season.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers have won six of seven meetings with the Penguins.

2. The Penguins rank 15th in Division I with 17.3 assists per game.

3. The two schools are separated by a mere 72 miles.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 87, Youngstown State 68