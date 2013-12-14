(Updated: CORRECTS Pitt’s largest lead in fifth graph. CORRECTS combined foul-shooting stats in notebook.)

Pittsburgh 91, Youngstown State 73: Lamar Patterson scored 18 points as the Panthers improved to 10-0 with a victory over the visiting Penguins.

Patterson made 7-of-11 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and had four assists and two steals for the Panthers, who won their 17th straight at home. Talib Zanna notched 10 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, and Cameron Wright added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Kendrick Perry had 28 points, four steals and four assists for the Penguins (7-5). Kamren Belin scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds.

The Panthers dominated the glass in the first 10 minutes, including a 10-1 advantage on the offensive end, but couldn’t shake free of the Penguins and Perry, who scored nine of their first 11 points. Zanna scored his first basket with 6:51 remaining and he and Patterson combined for 14 of the final 18 points as Pittsburgh went into halftime leading 43-32.

Pittsburgh opened the second half with seven straight points to lead by 18 and would go up by as many as 26 in improving to 7-1 against the Penguins. James Robinson chipped in with seven points and three assists and Michael Young had 10 points and seven boards for the Panthers, who grabbed 47 rebounds to 21 for the Penguins.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams were a combined 2-of-14 from 3-point range and 19-of-24 from the foul line in the first half. ... The Panthers finished the first half with a 24-12 edge in rebounding. ... The Panthers will play Cincinnati on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.