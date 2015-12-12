Preview: Youngstown State at Purdue

Boasted by the return of senior guard Rapheal Davis, 11th-ranked Purdue will try for a 11-0 start for just the third time in the last 75 years and the seventh time in school history when it hosts Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon. The school-record for best start during the NCAA Tournament era (since 1938) for the Boilermakers is 14-0 - accomplished in both 1993-94 and 2009-10 when they finished with a school-record 29 wins in each season.

The versatile 6-6 Davis, the reigning Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year and the team’s emotional leader, scored 10 points in Purdue’s 93-55 victory over Howard on Wednesday after sitting out four games with a knee injury. “It was good to be back out there with my guys and being able to compete,” Davis said. “When you watch a few games from the bench you get that fire in your stomach again, and it felt good to be out there.” Purdue is averaging 82.2 points per game while allowing just 56.9 and is the first team in school history to win 10 straight games by at least 10 points but Davis isn’t satisfied. “We’ve got to keep growing in every aspect of the game,” he said.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT YOUNGSTOWN STATE (4-5): The Penguins haven’t played since a 60-56 home loss to American on Dec. 4 because of final exams. Four players average in double figures led by 6-10 senior forward Bobby Hain (15.2) and sophomore guard Cameron Morse (15.1), who comes off the bench but averages almost 30 minutes per game. Junior forward Matt Donlan (12.0) and sophomore guard Francisco Santiago (10.4) also average in double figures while Hain leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 per game.

ABOUT PURDUE (10-0): The Boilermakers have held five straight opponents - including Pitt and New Mexico - to 59 points or less and rank in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage defense (2nd, 33.1 percent) and scoring defense (4th, 56.9). Remarkably, they did that without their best defender, Davis, playing in four of those games. Isaac Haas, a 7-2 sophomore center, leads the team in scoring (13.6) with 7-foot senior A.J. Hammons (12.3, 7.8 rebounds) and Davis (11.3) also scoring in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue freshman F Caleb Swanigan had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Howard and is averaging almost a double-double of 9.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.

2. The Boilermakers have won their last 13 games at Mackey Arena by an average of 19.1 points.

3. Purdue is plus-13 in rebounding margin, which ranks eighth nationally.

PREDICTION: Purdue 82, Youngstown State 53