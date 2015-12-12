FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 11 Purdue 95, Youngstown State 64
December 12, 2015

No. 11 Purdue 95, Youngstown State 64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Senior center A.J. Hammons had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 11 Purdue used a 54-point second half to pull away for a 95-64 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Freshman power forward Caleb Swanigan also scored 15 points, and sophomore center Isaac Haas had 13, giving the Boilermakers 43 points from their massive front line of 7-2 Haas, 7-0 Hammons and 6-9. 250-pound Swanigan.

Purdue is 11-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 team won its first 14.

Guard Rapheal Davis added 13 points for Purdue, which led 41-30 at halftime.

Purdue starting point guard P.J. Thompson was poked in the eye with 17:21 remaining in the first half and did not return. Senior Johnny Hill and sophomore Dakota Mathias split the point guard duties after Thompson was hurt.

Forward Matt Donlan had 19 points for Youngstown State (4-6), which has not beaten a Top 25 opponent since 1952.

