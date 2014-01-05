76ers pull out dramatic win in Portland

PORTLAND -- Forward Thaddeus Young tied his season high with 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a dramatic 101-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at the Moda Center.

Forward Evan Turner added 23 points and seven rebounds for the 76ers (12-21), who won their fourth straight game and finished with a 4-1 record on their five-game road trip.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Portland (26-8), which lost for the fourth time at home this season. Center Robin Lopez collected 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers.

Portland had a chance to force overtime, but guard Damian Lillard’s scoop shot failed in the final second.

”We got the look we wanted,“ said Lillard, who scored 17 points but made only 6 of 20 shots. ”I was able to get to the rim. That’s a shot I have to make.

“That’s the type of night it was. We didn’t close the game out. Once we got them down seven points, we should have held them down. We let them back into it and came up short.”

The Blazers led 84-77 with seven minutes left, but the 76ers didn’t die. Young, who sank 14 of 20 shots from the field, was 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter, including a tip-in with 36.2 seconds to go that gave them a 96-94 lead they never surrendered.

Portland entered the game with a .405 3-point percentage, best in the NBA. The Blazers made only 3 of 22 attempts (.136) from beyond the stripe Saturday night and wound up shooting .364 from the field. Both numbers were season lows.

“We didn’t knock down shots,” said Aldridge, who was 13-for-30 from the field. “Myself, the guards -- we all had great looks. I had open looks all night. I missed shots. You just have nights like that.”

It was a far cry from the scene during Portland’s 139-105 win at Philadelphia on Dec. 14, when the Blazers sank a franchise-record 21 3-pointers.

“I give the guys so much credit for fixing the thing that we were so poor at the last time,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We dumped so much heart and soul into trying to guard the 3-point line.”

The Blazers rallied from a 15-point first-quarter deficit to go into halftime trailing by only 52-50. Reserve guard Mo Williams scored 11 of his 14 first-half points in the second quarter and Aldridge had 13 points and seven rebounds at the break. Turner led Philadelphia with 15 first-half points.

The score was 66-66 midway through the third quarter when the Blazers got some separation with a 10-3 run that gave them a 76-69 advantage heading into the final period.

The 76ers stormed back with a 13-0 run to go in front 90-84 with 4:20 to play. Portland answered with a 6-0 spurt to forge a 90-90 tie with 2:32 remaining. With the score knotted at 92, Young scored on a hook shot for a 94-92 lead with 1:10 left. Lopez made a pair of foul shots to make it even again at 94-94 with 54 seconds to go.

After Young’s tip-in, Portland guard Wesley Matthews made only one of two at the line with 23.1 seconds left. Philadelphia guard Michael Carter-Williams converted one of two, but the Blazers knocked the miss out of bounds, giving the visitors the ball and a 97-95 edge with 21.5 seconds to play.

Center Spencer Hawes sank a pair of gift shots with 19.3 seconds to up the 76ers’ lead to 99-95. Aldridge scored off a lob pass to make it 99-97 with 18 seconds left, and Turner answered with two free throws to push the margin to 101-97 with 14.3 seconds left. Lillard scored on a layup with nine seconds left, and after Lopez stole the inbounds pass, the Blazers called timeout with 5.4 seconds remaining. That set up Lillard’s futile attempt to force an extra session.

“We could have gotten deflated several times,” Brown said. “We started the game with a bit of swagger, and then Portland’s defense picked up in the middle two periods. To come up here and beat this team on their homecourt ... it’s a real satisfying win.”

Philly hit its first six shots from the field and jumped to a 16-2 lead four minutes into the game. The lead was soon 22-7, and the 76ers took a 32-19 advantage into the second quarter.

It was 37-23 when the Blazers rallied behind Williams, using a 24-10 run to draw even at 47-47 with 2:55 left in the quarter. Aldridge’s jumper gave Portland its first lead at 49-48, but the 76ers took a 52-50 edge into intermission.

NOTES: Portland won the rebound battle 59-43, but Philly enjoyed a 64-40 advantage in points in the paint. ... Portland is 13-4 at home, 13-4 on the road. ... Aldridge passed Jerome Kersey to become the No. 4 career scorer in franchise history (10,068 points). ... Portland F Nicolas Batum suffered an avulsion fracture of his left middle finger. He is listed as probable for Tuesday’s visit to Sacramento. ... Portland entered as the NBA’s highest-scoring team at 109 points a game. Philadelphia gave up the most points at 111 per game. Coach Brett Brown said before the game that wouldn’t stop the 76ers from trying to run. “You could be adding gasoline to a roaring fire,” Brown said. “We understand that. But this is who we are.” ... The Sixers also scored victories over the Lakers, Denver and Sacramento on the trip.