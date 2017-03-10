Blazers ride Nurkic to OT win over 76ers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Jusuf Nurkic had the game of his career, and the Portland Trail Blazers needed all of it to get past the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Moda Center.

The third-year pro achieved career highs in points (28), rebounds (20), assists (eight) and blocked shots (six) in the Trail Blazers' 114-108 overtime victory.

Damian Lillard added 24 points and CJ McCollum 23 as Portland (28-35) won for the fourth straight time -- its longest streak of the season.

Nurkic has been a major factor in his eight games with Portland since coming over in a trade with the Denver Nuggets, but the 7-foot, 280-pound center known as the "Bosnian Beast" was at the top of his game Thursday night.

"That's as dominant a performance as we've played against this year from an interior player," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said, "Nurk made the game look easy. He had the eight assists early, and I was hoping we'd be able to get a triple-double out of him. But his rebounds, his presence in the paint -- he had an outstanding game."

Rookie Dario Saric scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Robert Covington had 24 points and a career-high 13 boards for the 76ers, who lost for the sixth time in seven outings.

Covington, though, made a huge blunder with the score tied 95-95, intentionally fouling McCollum with 19.6 seconds left in regulation. McCollum made both free throws for a 97-95 lead. Covington subsequently scored on a put-back as time expired to force overtime.

Did Covington think the Blazers were ahead?

"He clearly did," Brown said. "That's the type of mistake that he just doesn't make. To his credit, he found a way to get a put-back and give us a chance in overtime. He had a great game. That particular mental mistake happened, and we move on."

Nurkic scored seven points and Lillard six in the overtime period. Lillard scored six straight points, the latter two with free throws that gave Portland a 110-106 edge with 40 seconds left. The 76ers never got closer.

The 76ers (23-41) missed 13 of their first 15 shots but trailed only 14-7. The Blazers lengthened their lead to 27-15 and settled for a 27-17 advantage after one quarter.

Philadelphia made nine of its first 11 shots of the second quarter, cutting the difference to 41-38 on a Sergio Rodriguez 3-pointer midway through the period. The Sixers cut it to 49-47 on an Okafor jumper, but Portland had a five-point edge going into intermission.

Saric hit a 3-pointer to put Philadelphia on top 62-61 early in the third quarter, then knocked down another one from beyond the arc to give the 76ers a 78-76 advantage heading into the final period.

Saric converted a pair of free throws to push Philadelphia ahead 95-94 with 55.9 seconds left. Nurkic made 1 of 2 at the line to make it 95-95 with 33.9 seconds on the clock.

After McCollum's two free throws, Portland's Al-Farouq Aminu stole the ball but threw the ball out of bounds, giving Philadelphia another chance with 11.8 ticks left.

NOTES: Portland C Jusuf Nurkic had four blocked shots in the first four minutes and tied his career record for a game with five in the first quarter. ... Portland coach Terry Stotts was asked the speed with which Blazers fans have taken to Nurkic. "Nurkic Fever? Why not?" he said with a laugh. ... Philadelphia C Jahlil Okafor (knee) started after missing the previous two games. He collected 16 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes. ... Portland G Allen Crabbe entered the game shooting .444 from 3-point range, up significantly from his .394 percentage of a year ago. He made 2 of 5 from beyond the arc Thursday. . ... G Jerryd Bayless (wrist) and F Ben Simmons (foot) are with the Sixers on their current four-game road trip, and C Joel Embiid (knee) will join the team in Los Angeles on Friday, though none will play in games. "Bringing them with us allows them to stay connected," coach Brett Brown said.