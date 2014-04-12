Preview: 76ers at Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats look to bounce back from a tough road loss when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Charlotte dropped a 106-103 decision in Boston on Friday to fall a game behind Washington in the race for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Al Jefferson scored 32 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in the loss, which snapped the Bobcats’ season-high five-game winning streak.

The 76ers are 0-2 on a three-game road trip after a 117-95 loss at Memphis, the club’s 31st in 33 games overall. Philadelphia received a total of 43 points from its starters as its lead over Milwaukee - which has owned the worst record in the NBA for months - shrunk to two games with three to play. Jefferson led a balanced attack with 25 points as Charlotte picked up a 123-93 win at Philadelphia on April 2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (17-62): One of the few silver linings all season has been the play of forward Thaddeus Young, who is averaging career highs in scoring, assists, steals and has been the model of consistency. Young has scored in double figures in 18 straight games and 27 of the last 28. However, the veteran has been limited to an average of 10.3 points on 33 percent shooting in the three meetings with Charlotte.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (40-39): Guard Kemba Walker, who ranks second on the team to Jefferson in scoring, sat out Friday’s loss due to a groin strain and is day-to-day. Walker might’ve used the day off anyway, as he had gone 18-for-59 from the floor in his last three games. Walker played sparingly as the Bobcats pulled their starters early in the rout at Philadelphia earlier this month, but he averaged 22 points and nine assists in the first two encounters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jefferson needs one more double-double to become the second Bobcat to record at least 40 in a season (Emeka Okafor, 2004-05).

2. Sixers G James Anderson was held scoreless for the second time this season in the meeting with Charlotte on April 2.

3. The Bobcats have won 12 of their last 14 home games.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 109, 76ers 99