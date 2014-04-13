FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bobcats 111, 76ers 105
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 13, 2014 / 2:02 AM / 3 years ago

Bobcats 111, 76ers 105

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bobcats 111, 76ers 105: Al Jefferson collected 29 points and 12 rebounds as host Charlotte won for the sixth time in seven games.

Gerald Henderson scored 14 points for the Bobcats, who remained a game behind Washington for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Luke Ridnour, Cody Zeller and Chris Douglas-Roberts chipped in 12 points apiece as Charlotte shot 54.2 percent from the field.

Michael Carter-Williams led Philadelphia with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Thaddeus Young scored 16 points and Henry Sims had 15 for the 76ers, who fell to 4-21 on the road against conference opponents.

A jumper by Young trimmed the Sixers’ deficit to two points late in the third, but Gary Neal scored on the other end to spark an 9-0 burst, and a layup by Douglas-Roberts made it 101-87 midway through the fourth. Philadelphia fought to within 105-101 on Young’s jumper with 1:44 left before Henderson drove for a layup and four Charlotte free throws sealed it.

There were eight lead changes and seven ties in the second quarter alone before James Anderson’s 3-pointer before the buzzer gave Philadelphia a 59-56 lead at intermission. Anderson scored again to open the third before Charlotte used a 10-2 run to move back in front.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobcats PG Kemba Walker (groin) missed his second consecutive game. ... Charlotte picked up its 41st win to ensure a non-losing season for the second time in franchise history. ... C Byron Mullens had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Sixers.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.