Bobcats 111, 76ers 105: Al Jefferson collected 29 points and 12 rebounds as host Charlotte won for the sixth time in seven games.

Gerald Henderson scored 14 points for the Bobcats, who remained a game behind Washington for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Luke Ridnour, Cody Zeller and Chris Douglas-Roberts chipped in 12 points apiece as Charlotte shot 54.2 percent from the field.

Michael Carter-Williams led Philadelphia with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Thaddeus Young scored 16 points and Henry Sims had 15 for the 76ers, who fell to 4-21 on the road against conference opponents.

A jumper by Young trimmed the Sixers’ deficit to two points late in the third, but Gary Neal scored on the other end to spark an 9-0 burst, and a layup by Douglas-Roberts made it 101-87 midway through the fourth. Philadelphia fought to within 105-101 on Young’s jumper with 1:44 left before Henderson drove for a layup and four Charlotte free throws sealed it.

There were eight lead changes and seven ties in the second quarter alone before James Anderson’s 3-pointer before the buzzer gave Philadelphia a 59-56 lead at intermission. Anderson scored again to open the third before Charlotte used a 10-2 run to move back in front.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobcats PG Kemba Walker (groin) missed his second consecutive game. ... Charlotte picked up its 41st win to ensure a non-losing season for the second time in franchise history. ... C Byron Mullens had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Sixers.