(Updated: UPDATING Hornets playoff status in para 2)

Hornets 92, 76ers 91: Gerald Henderson overcame a poor shooting night by converting the game-winning basket in the waning seconds as host Charlotte kept its playoff hopes alive.

Kemba Walker scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to help offset a 3-of-12 shooting performance by Henderson as the Hornets moved within one game of Boston for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. Mo Williams scored 18 points off the bench for Charlotte, which played without center Al Jefferson (knee).

Robert Covington and Ish Smith scored 15 points apiece for the 76ers, who have lost five straight overall and 19 of their last 20 road games. Hollis Thompson added 14 points as Philadelphia played the second half without Rookie of the Year candidate Nerlens Noel (eye).

A 3-pointer by Covington - the Sixers’ sixth of the period - and two free throws by Jerami Grant gave Philadelphia a 91-90 lead with 2:51 left. After four empty trips each, Henderson drove the right lane and kissed the ball off the glass with six ticks left, and Smith’s left-handed runner at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Covington scored 10 points and Philadelphia held a 5-0 advantage in 3-pointers to take a 51-49 lead at the half and neither team could forge more than a three point lead in a third quarter. Walker converted a three-point play and added three jumpers in less than a three-minute span to turn a tie into an 87-82 lead for the Hornets with six minutes left in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Grant had six blocks - five in the first half. … Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) missed his fifth straight game and F Cody Zeller (shoulder) sat for his ninth consecutive contest. … Noel, who had six double-doubles in his past eight games, had two points and two rebounds in 10 minutes before leaving the game.