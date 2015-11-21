Hornets 113, 76ers 88

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Center Al Jefferson had his third double-double of the season with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets rolled to an easy 113-88 victory over the winless Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

Jefferson scored 14 of his points in the first quarter as the Hornets jumped on the Sixers quickly and never trailed. He had 18 by halftime, then sat and watched much of the second half with the Hornets comfortably ahead.

The Hornets (7-6) led by as many as 26. They won their second straight and improved to 5-1 at Time Warner Cable Arena. It’s the first time this season they have been over .500.

Guard Kemba Walker added 20 points for the Hornets. Guard Nicolas Batum scored 14, guard Jeremy Lamb scored 13, and forward Marvin Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The hapless Sixers (0-13) actually whittled the margin down to 11 once late in the third quarter.

Forward Nerlens Noel led the Sixers with 16 points and nine rebounds. The Sixers also got 15 points from guard Nik Stauskas, 12 points from forward Jerami Grant, and 10 points from center Jahlil Okafor.

The Hornets led 30-19 after one quarter, 62-41 at halftime, and 85-70 after three quarters. They shot 61.9 percent from the field in the first quarter while pulling away, and finished at 49.4 percent for the game. They were 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Notes: The Hornets were without F P.J. Hairston (quad contusion) and F Cody Zeller (ankle). G Jeremy Lin got his first start of the season. ... The Hornets were playing the second game of a seven-game homestand that will stretch into December. They opened the stand with a 116-111 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. ... The 76ers started a six-game road trip. They’ll go to Miami Saturday, with games at Minnesota, Boston, Houston and Memphis to follow. ... The Sixers were coming off a 112-85 home loss to Indiana on Wednesday. ... Philadelphia lost its final 10 games last season, so it is on a 23-game losing streak. ... The Sixers started last season 0-17. The NBA record for most losses to open a season is 18, by the 2009 New Jersey Nets. ... This was a game of contrasts between the league leaders in fewest turnovers and most turnovers. The Hornets lead the league in fewest turnovers, averaging 11.7 per game, and the Sixers were averaging a league-worst 19.1. Philadelphia committed a season-worst 31 turnovers against Indiana. ... Sixers C Jahlil Okafor came into the game leading all NBA rookies in scoring at 18.8. ... The Hornets will host Sacramento on Monday and will host Washington, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Golden State later during the homestand.