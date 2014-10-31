Preview: 76ers at Bucks

Milwaukee showed new coach Jason Kidd why it had the worst record in the NBA last season during the opener Wednesday at Charlotte. The Bucks will try to rebound from squandering a 24-point lead when they host Philadelphia on Friday. The 76ers, who have the youngest team in the league and are coming off a loss to Indiana, could be the perfect bounce-back opponent for the Bucks. The game will feature two of the top rookies in the league coming off mediocre debuts. Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker, the second over all pick in 2014, scored eight points on 3-of-9 shooting while Nerlens Noel, the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft who missed all of last season rehabbing a knee injury, had six points and 10 rebounds in his debut. Kidd is hoping to rebuild the Bucks around the versatile Parker and freakish second-year player Giannis Antetokounmpo while Philadelphia hopes Noel, reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams and injured third overall pick Joel Embiid will revive the City of Brotherly Love.

TV: 8:30 p.m ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN PhiladelphiaABOUT THE 76ERS (0-1): Philadelphia is coming off a 103-91 loss at Indiana and will again be without Carter-Williams, who is expected to miss the first two weeks of the season with a shoulder injury. Noel, who led the NBA in blocks in the preseason (2.5), had three rejections against Indiana but shot just 2-of-11. With Carter-Williams out, Tony Wroten controlled the ball, scoring 22 points on 21 shots and missing five of eight free throws.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (0-1): Despite a terrific game from Brandon Knight (22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists), Milwaukee couldn’t hold a 74-50 lead in the third quarter. Kemba Walker hit the winning jumper with 5.1 ticks left in overtime to send the bewildered Bucks back to the locker room with their 18th loss in 20 games dating to last season. “This is something we’re going to have to deal with all year, is getting over that battle mentally,” Bucks swingman Jared Dudley said. “Bad teams lose these games. Right now we’re in that phase, and we’ve just got to keep pushing through.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Parker had a team-worst plus-minus rating (-13) against the Bobcats.

2. Sixers backup PG Alexey Shved scored 18 points, drained three 3-pointers and added five assists in 24 minutes against Indiana.3. The Bucks won two of three last season and have won six of the last seven at home during a series that is tied 96-96 all-time.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, 76ers 94