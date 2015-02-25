Preview: 76ers at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks look to get back on track when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Bucks fell 87-71 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday to drop back-to-back games after winning nine of their previous 10, and hope to avoid losing three in a row for the first time since early December. Milwaukee returns home, where it has won seven of its last eight contests as it aims to continue its recent dominance over the 76ers by beating them for the fifth straight time.

Philadelphia looks to snap its four-game losing skid after dropping a 119-108 decision to the Miami Heat on Monday. The 76ers have lost seven of their last nine games - failing to score 100 points in six defeats during that span - as they search for their first win since dealing Michael Carter-Williams to the Bucks at the trade deadline. Philadelphia has lost 10 straight on the road and hopes to stop the bleeding by beating the Bucks for the first time since Nov. 22, 2013.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-44): Hollis Thompson led the way with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting while Nerlens Noel added 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in the loss to the Heat. Ish Smith tallied seven points and seven assists in his Philadelphia debut after the club picked him up on waivers earlier in the week. Jerami Grant (lower back) and Jason Richardson (knee) both sat out Monday’s loss, but could return to the lineup in time to face Milwaukee.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (31-25): Khris Middleton scored 17 points while Ersan Ilyasova recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season in the loss to the Bulls. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerryd Bayless and Jared Dudley went a combined 7-of-24 from the floor as Milwaukee couldn’t survive 33.7 percent shooting versus Chicago. Carter-Williams has yet to make his debut for the Bucks due to a toe injury, but is expected to recover in time to face his former team.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won seven of the last nine meetings.

2. The 76ers have lost 24 road games, tied with the New York Knicks for most in the NBA.

3. Milwaukee is 8-of-34 from 3-point range in its last two outings.

PREDICTION: Bucks 106, 76ers 87