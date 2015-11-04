Preview: 76ers at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks earned their first win on Monday and are set to get even better with the return of Jabari Parker. The second-year small forward will make his season debut when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Parker had a promising rookie campaign cut short by a torn ACL after 25 games last season but is finishing up his rehab and has been practicing with the team for the last week. “I worked on being an overall player, to fill any void for my team, no matter what position they want me to go,” Parker told reporters of his rehab process. “(I‘ve) really been studying the game, what to get better at. I‘m more comfortable now, not as nervous as I was last year at this time.” The 76ers are still looking for their first win but have their own former Duke star drafted in the top three in center Jahlil Okafor, who is a bright spot in an otherwise tough start. Okafor posted 24 points in a 107-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-3): Philadelphia is tinkering with its lineup and gave forward Robert Covington and guard Nik Stauskas their first starts of the season on Monday. Stauskas scored 15 points in 29 minutes and got some help from rookie point guard T.J. McConnell, who handed out 12 assists in 23 minutes off the bench. The 76ers are trying to settle the point guard situation while Kendall Marshall works his way back from a knee injury, and McConnell is threatening to steal the starting gig from Isaiah Canaan.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (1-3): Parker could have made his return on Monday at Brooklyn but wanted to debut at home, where he will be limited to 15-to-20 minutes as he works his way back into shape. “I just stick with the plan,” Parker said. “They always have a schedule for me. Even 20 (minutes) is a big number. I just go with what I‘m given.” Parker will join a rotation at the small forward position that includes Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks G Tyler Ennis (labrum) is also cleared to make his season debut on Wednesday.

2. Covington (knee) struggled to 1-of-9 from the field, including 0-of-5 from 3-point range.

3. Antetokounmpo is averaging 22.3 points on 58.1 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Bucks 106, 76ers 97