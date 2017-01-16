Preview: 76ers at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks saw one winning streak come to an end Sunday but can extend another when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Bucks have claimed nine straight meetings between the two squads, who have yet to face one another this season.

Milwaukee had won two straight before Sunday's 111-98 setback at Atlanta and is 2-5 in the second half of back-to-backs. The 76ers had a rare three-game winning streak of their own - their first in three years - come to an end in a 109-93 loss at Washington on Saturday, although budding star Joel Embiid did not play in that one. Embiid has scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive contests, five of which came on the road. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo - who had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists Sunday - averaged 17.7 points on 56.4 percent shooting to help Milwaukee sweep last season's three-game series.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-26): Embiid's presence will mean the return to a supporting role for center Jahlil Okafor, who played for the first time in five games Saturday and responded with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds. "It felt good to get back on the court," Okafor told reporters after playing a season-high 35 minutes. "I thought it was decent. I did feel myself starting to get winded but I was able to fight through it a little bit but I just worked as hard as I could." Okafor averaged 19 points and seven boards versus Milwaukee last season.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (20-19): Antetokounmpo received little support in Sunday's setback, as his fellow starters combined for 30 points and none of them even attempted a foul shot. Forward Jabari Parker had scored at least 15 points in nine consecutive games before being held to eight versus the Hawks, although it was offset by a career-high nine assists and a season-high 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo is shooting 61.8 percent from the floor in two games since an illness limited him to nine minutes earlier in the week at San Antonio.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks C Greg Monroe averages 10.8 points but has scored at least 12 in eight straight games.

2. 76ers SG Nik Stauskas was 1-for-9 from the floor against Washington and is shooting 31.8 percent since the beginning of December.

3. The teams meet again in Milwaukee on Jan. 25.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, 76ers 98