Bucks snap 5-game losing streak, top 76ers 116-106

MILWAUKEE - It was another night of juggling for Larry Drew.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach has spent much of this season mixing and matching pieces of his roster thanks to a rash of injuries.

Saturday, Drew got two veterans -- forward Caron Butler and guard Gary Neal -- back. But he also learned just before the Bucks played host to Philadelphia that second-year forward John Henson would be unavailable due to a knee injury suffered in Cleveland a night earlier.

So Drew was forced to come up with his 15th different starting lineup of the season and somehow it worked, as Milwaukee snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-106 victory over the 76ers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“Having to make a few adjustments, I thought our guys did a good job early in the game establishing tempo,” Drew said. “The bench guys came in and did a really good job.”

Forward Khris Middleton made the most of his opportunity, leading Milwaukee with 27 points while making all 10 of his 2-point attempts.

Middleton was especially strong in the third quarter, scoring 10 points after Philadelphia opened with an 8-0 run that cut the Bucks’ 53-43 halftime lead to just two points, two minutes into the quarter.

“He kind of took the game over,” Drew said. “He made some really key shots. You can see he had gotten himself into a rhythm and made some really big shots right in that stretch when we went into a bit of a slump.”

With Henson out, Butler was added to the starting five in his first game back since suffering a knee injury Nov. 27.

“The team definitely missed his leadership,” Drew said. “Throughout the game, he was on the floor talking and pumping up his teammates. When we had bad stretches, he kept things positive .... I had no intentions of playing him 39 minutes, but he played a good game.”

After missing 12 games, Butler was a bit rusty. He hit three of his first four shots but finished 8-for-21 from the field with two 3-pointers in 10 attempts for 22 points.

“It felt good,” Butler said. “I never stiffened up or anything and my body felt great. Coach stayed in my ear consistently all game asking how I felt, but I think my teammates made the adjustment easy, finding me in my rhythm and trying to get me going.”

Point guard Brandon Knight finished with 21 and rookie Giannis Antetokunmpo added 12 for the Bucks, who also got a career-high 14 points from reserve center Miroslav Raduljica, who played 22 minutes, one off his season high.

“Mentally, especially after our last two losses, I think we played tough and deserved this win,” Raduljica said.

Philadelphia lost for the eighth time in nine games despite a 30-point effort from forward Thaddeus Young, who went 11 of 19 from the field and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

Young and center Spencer Hawes, who finished with 25, combined to go 21 of 39 from the field but the rest of the 76ers shot 31.5 percent (17 of 54) as a team for the game despite a 10-for-23 showing from long range.

“[Our wings] were 3-for-27 tonight, which is difficult to overcome,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. “Those nights happen. But my concern will always be our defense. One hundred and six points is good enough to win.”

The Sixers’ shooting woes were made worse by giving up 20 points on 18 turnovers and a defensive effort that allowed Milwaukee to shoot 52.4 percent from the field, despite making just 7 of 25 3-pointers.

“It’s a tendency of young teams I’ve been on,” Hawes said. “We get trapped early after we get off to a good start scoring. Everybody starts feeling good and loses track of making sure they don’t do the same thing ... we have to be a lot more cognizant of that on the defensive end.”

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams scored 19 points and forward Evan Turner finished with 10, shooting 2-for-15 from the field.

NOTES: Milwaukee won at home for the first time since beating Boston on Nov. 30. ... The Sixers’ two-game winning streak against the Bucks was snapped, but Philadelphia has scored at least 100 points in four of the last five meetings with Milwaukee. ... The Bucks set season-highs with 59 first half points, 116 total points and a 10-point margin of victory.