Bucks easily handle 76ers

MILWAUKEE -- The victory mattered much more than the numbers, as Michael Carter-Williams got his Milwaukee Bucks career off to a successful beginning.

Playing against his struggling former teammates, the point guard needed only 17 minutes to post seven points and eight assists as the Bucks dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers 104-88 Wednesday night.

Center John Henson scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead five Milwaukee players in double figures. The Bucks (32-25) took a big lead early and were never threatened as they snapped a two-game skid.

“It was great to be out there,” Carter-Williams said. “I had fun while I was out there. These guys made it easy for me and it was great. We found a rhythm and built off of it.”

Milwaukee led by 29 at the half as Philadelphia (12-45) was sloppy from the start in committing 19 turnovers by halftime and 28 for the game. The Bucks were far from sharp, giving the ball away 24 times.

Veteran guard Jason Richardson led Philadelphia with 16 points.

Two of Carter-Williams’ assists stood out above the rest: a lob dunk to Jerryd Bayless in the first half and a drive down the lane in which Carter-Williams went into the air, leaned back and found Khris Middleton in the right corner for a wide-open 3-pointer.

“We talked about it in the huddle,” Bayless said of the lob play in which he flew in from the right corner for a two-handed dunk.

“I didn’t know he could get up like that,” Carter-Williams said of Bayless, a 6-3 guard.

The assist to Middleton was the last of the night for Carter-Williams as he soon went to the bench for the night.

“I knew I juked and I drove into the lane and saw the help side come in,” Carter-Williams said. “I kind of jumped into the air and tried to find him. He was spaced out into the corner where he was supposed to be and made it easy for me.”

Carter-Williams played 11 first-half minutes and the first six minutes of the second half before resting the sore big toe that caused him to miss the previous three games after the trade that sent him from Philadelphia to Milwaukee last Thursday.

“I thought he got off to a good start getting the guys into the offense and getting easy baskets for his teammates and also for himself,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said of Carter-Williams. “We all felt that he’s a guy who can find open guys, and he did that tonight.”

Carter-Williams scored six points in the first 4:15, two of the buckets coming on fast-break dunks off 76ers turnovers, as the Bucks raced to a 12-3 lead.

Philadelphia committed nine first-quarter turnovers and made just five of 20 shots in a dismal quarter as the Bucks built a 29-12 lead after one.

Robinson entered in the second quarter but had just two missed free throws and two fouls in his first four minutes.

It only got worse, as the Sixers committed six more turnovers in the first 4:09 of the second quarter. Three of them came in a 12-0 run that gave Milwaukee a 43-17 lead.

Forward Ersan Ilyasova’s layup with 0.9 seconds left gave Milwaukee a 61-32 lead at the half, and the second half was never a contest.

“It’s extraordinary the amount of turnovers we had in the first half,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “Nineteen is a big number. To end up with 28 in a weird way is acceptable given where we were at.”

NOTES: Milwaukee G Michael Carter-Williams, on sitting out three games before appearing for his new team: “I’ve been trying to learn a lot in a short amount of time and just get acclimated to this program. Now I think I‘m ready to go out on the court and have some fun.” ... Former Bucks C Larry Sanders, released last week after the sides reached a buyout agreement, put out a video statement Wednesday explaining his problems with anxiety and depression. Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said he hadn’t seen the video and couldn’t comment on it. ... F Thomas Robinson made his 76ers debut two days after he was acquired off waivers, even though he was still en route to the arena from the airport about 90 minutes before tipoff. He finished with seven points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. The Denver Nuggets waived Robinson after receiving his rights in a deal that sent G Arron Afflalo to the Portland Trail Blazers. “My defense sucked tonight, but that was due to the fact that I haven’t done anything since before the All-Star break,” Robinson said. ... Milwaukee is now 19-1 when holding opponents under 90. The one loss was Monday night at Chicago. ... Milwaukee G Khris Middleton had 19 points and has now scored 15 or more in six straight games. ... Philadelphia’s 19 first-half turnovers were the most the Bucks have forced in a half since the 2002-‘03 season. Milwaukee’s 30 points off turnovers in the first half were the most by any NBA team in a half since the 1995-‘96 season.