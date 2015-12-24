Bucks stay focused in victory over 76ers

MILWAUKEE -- If any team in the National Basketball Association should know better about overlooking the hapless Philadelphia 76ers, it would be the Milwaukee Bucks.

A week ago, the Bucks were flying high after bringing Golden State’s record winning streak to a halt, only to be brought back to earth two nights later with an embarrassing loss to the Lakers. Milwaukee gave the Warriors a scare later in the week in a rematch in Oakland, then had to rally late to steal a victory in Phoenix.

So, when the 76ers came to town Wednesday night, the message from interim head coach Joe Prutny was crystal clear: stay focused, from start to finish.

The Bucks heeded the warning, shooting 60 percent from the field and riding 22 points from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for a 113-100 victory over Philadelphia at the Bradley Center.

“Before the game, we talked about playing hard and playing the right way,” said Prunty, who earned his first victory as a head coach while Jason Kidd recovers from back surgery. “Our defense got some stops early and we were able to get out and run; we got some easy baskets and that kind of fed to everybody doing a good job on both ends of the floor.”

With Antetokounmpo leading the way, all five Milwaukee starters scored in double-figures. Shooting guard Khris Middleton finished with 21 while point guard Michael Carter-Williams added 18 against his former team.

Forward Jabari Parker scored 16, center Greg Monroe had 10 and off the bench, reserve guard Tyler Ennis chipped in a season-high 10 and the Bucks recorded a season high 34 assists on 51 baskets.

“We were just trying to play together, move the ball from side to side and find the best shot for our teammates, and that’s what happened,” Middleton said.

Center Jahlil Okafor led Philadelphia (1-30) with 17 points. He made only 5 of 16 shots but went a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Shooting guard Hollis Thompson added 10 off the bench while power forward Carl Landry, a Milwaukee native, also had 10 in a reserve role.

“They’re a good defensive team,” said forward Nerlens Noel, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds. “We just have to do a better job of emphasizing the way we can beat that defensive pressure.”

Milwaukee raced out to a 10-0 lead and was in control the rest of the way. The Bucks shot 74 percent in the first quarter while Antetokoumpo tallied 16 before halftime. Defensively, they held the 76ers to 40 percent shooting and forced 14 turnovers in the half, good enough to send Milwaukee into the break with a 65-46 lead.

Philadelphia finished with 25 turnovers, which Milwaukee converted into 32 points.

”We buried ourselves in the first period,“ Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown said. ”We were down 17 and we ended up doing by 13. The turnovers account for so much. Defensively, I thought we were poor in the first half but some of it was 14 first-half turnovers.

“Like I said (pregame), this thing is going to be about turnovers and here we are again, talking about turnovers. The volume of points by in large is reflective of us chasing five-on-four, four-on-three ... so that was the message; we cannot turn it over that the volume we have been lately.”

Philadelphia trailed by 22 to start the final quarter and closed the game on a 9-3 run after Prunty pulled his starters with 2:01 to play.

NOTES: Wednesday marked the debut for Bucks interim coach Joe Prunty, who takes over while coach Jason Kidd recovers from back surgery performed earlier in the week. Kidd is expected to miss at least a month. ... Prunty served as head coach once before during his career, taking over for Kidd in a 114-90 loss at Orlando on Nov. 27 when Kidd was suspended one game for swatting the ball out of an official’s hands. ... 76ers PG Kendall Marshall returned to action after sitting out Tuesday night as he continues to work his way back from a torn right ACL. Marshall spent last season with Milwaukee, appearing in 28 games before suffering the injury when the Bucks played the Knicks on Jan. 17 in London. ... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said PG Tony Wroten sat out Wednesday while he works his way back from a torn right ACL. ... Philadelphia has dropped eight in a row to the Bucks.