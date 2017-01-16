Embiid's double-double lifts 76ers over Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Joel Embiid might have been a bit rusty after sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Wizards in Washington on Saturday, but once he finally got going Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, he wasn't going to be stopped.

Embiid finished with 22 points in a 113-104 victory over the Bucks, hitting 4 of 9 shots and going 13-for-18 from the free throw line while finishing with 12 rebounds and a career-best five blocks to notch his eighth double-double of the season.

He was the difference down the stretch, scoring 12 points in the final quarter as Philadelphia pulled away for its fourth victory in the last five games and just the 76ers' fifth of the season on the road.

"I thought in the first half, I didn't have my legs with me," Embiid said. "They were really heavy. But I just got it going and my teammates, also. I rely on my defense to get my offense going and I think I played real well defensively today."

While the Sixers didn't exactly shoot the lights out -- Philadelphia hit 35 of 78 shots (44.8 percent) from the floor -- they did some heavy damage from beyond the arc, where they sank 14 of 37 attempts.

Robert Covington, Ersan Ilyasova, Nik Stauskas, Gerald Henderson Chasson Randle and Dario Saric all made a free throw for the Sixers -- all but Stauskas scored in double figures -- and even Embiid got into the act, hitting his 30th of the season.

"This was our finest team win," Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

Stopping the 3-pointer has been a big problem of late for the Bucks, who were leading the league in 3-point defense just a few weeks ago. But they've allowed at least 10 3s in each of their last seven games and at least 30 attempts in four of their five.

"At some point, we have to understand what the three means to us as a team if we want to win," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "We can talk about it but if there's no effort in guarding it and understanding, again, it starts with effort. If we don't give it, we're going to give up a lot of threes."

Making 3s was just as big of a problem for the Bucks, who went 5-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Four of their makes came late in the third, when the Bucks erased a five-point deficit with a 13-0.

Parker, Brogdon and Snell all hit from distance during that stretch, giving the Bucks a 48-40 lead with 2:36 left in the first half.

Milwaukee led by eight at halftime but Philadelphia opened the third on an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 54.

Antetokounmpo had 21 in the first half but scored just two in the third and spent much of the quarter on the bench after picking up his fourth foul.

The Sixers (13-26), meanwhile, hit five 3s and got eight points from Embiid in the quarter and led by three heading into the fourth.

"We haven't accomplished anything yet but we start to feel comfortable," Kidd said. "When we start to feel comfortable, things tend to go south for us. We have to stay hungry and keep fighting. We just didn't have the edge tonight and it showed in the second half. We didn't come out with the same fight."

Antetokounmpo returned to the floor to start the quarter but picked up his fifth foul 40 seconds later. Without him to worry about, Philadelphia finally created some separation and took a 94-86 lead with 6:31 to play.

Kidd went back to Antetokounmpo and Parker but two free throws from Embiid made it a 10-point game and Antetokounmpo fouled out with 2:51 left and the Bucks down 13.

NOTES: C Joel Embiid returned to Philadelphia's lineup Monday after sitting out Saturday's game at the Washington Wizards but was limited to 28 minutes. The 76ers have been taking a cautious approach with Embiid, who is in his third NBA season but did not play the previous two years because of foot injuries. ... Philadelphia PG T.J. McConnell did not travel with the team to Milwaukee after injuring his right wrist Saturday against the Wizards. McConnell returned to Philadelphia where he was scheduled to undergo an MRI examination. ... Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points eight times this season. Prior to this season, he had only two 30-plus point games. ... Milwaukee swept the three-game season series with Philadelphia last season and had won nine straight against the 76ers, which had been the Bucks' longest active winning streak against any opponent.