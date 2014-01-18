Preview: 76ers at Bulls

Coming off arguably the worst game of his NBA career, Michael Carter-Williams seeks a bounce-back effort when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Carter-Williams, the likely favorite for Rookie of the Year, was overmatched by LeBron James and the physical Miami Heat in Friday’s 15-point loss. He managed just seven points, two assists and one rebound - down from his season averages of 17.6, 7.0 and 5.9 entering the game.

“They got physical with him,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters. “They got up and in and showed a crowd and created that type of traffic around him. They were physical and it’s a great lesson for him to play a team like that.” Added Carter-Williams, who shot 1-of-7 and had five of the team’s 23 turnovers: “This time they mixed it up and I got confused a few times and I have to learn from it. I have to be prepared and adjust for the next time.” The Bulls will present another challenge as they are widely regarded as being one of the league’s most physical teams, but they have lost two of their last three - both against Washington - with a triple-overtime win versus Orlando in between.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-26): The Sixers have dropped five of their last six games, including Friday’s 101-86 setback that concluded a 1-3 homestand. In addition to Carter-Williams’ struggles in the loss to the Heat, Thaddeus Young was limited to 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Young’s play got increasingly worse during the homestand, as his scoring output in the four games dipped from 22 to 15 to 11 to 10 while his shooting percentage went from 47.6 to 43.8 to 36.4 and finally 23.1 percent against Miami.

ABOUT THE BULLS (18-20): Playing once again without the injured Derrick Rose and the recently traded Luol Deng, the Bulls had no answers for Wizards point guard John Wall (23 points, 11 assists) in Friday’s three-point loss. “They’re a tough team to match up with. You have the issue of Wall with his speed,” said Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau, whose team will try to bottle up Carter-Williams with veteran Kirk Hinrich and third-year guard Jimmy Butler drawing the primary assignments. Hinrich is coming off a season-high 18-point effort against Washington and rounded out his performance with five rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

1. 76ers C Spencer Hawes has notched a double-double in three of his last four games after not doing so in any of the previous seven contests.

2. Butler has only made 8-of-26 shots from the field, including 3-of-14 from 3-point range, over his last two games.

3. Friday’s loss kept Chicago from reaching the .500 mark for the first time since late November.

PREDICTION: Bulls 93, 76ers 89