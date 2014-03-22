Preview: 76ers at Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers carry a 23-game losing streak into the opener of a challenging three-game road trip, beginning with a Saturday night visit to Chicago. The Sixers’ run of futility is now tied with three others teams for the third-longest in NBA history and three shy of the all-time mark established by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers. Philadelphia’s home skid reached 18 with a 93-92 loss to New York on Friday, as a late 18-2 run fell short.

That was one of three straight games in which the Sixers have put up a good fight, a run that includes a 102-94 loss to Chicago on Wednesday. The Bulls followed up that victory with a 91-79 loss at Indiana on Friday that left them clinging to a one-game lead on Brooklyn in the fight for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. D.J. Augustin led six players in double figures in Chicago’s win over Philadelphia earlier in the week and added 17 in the loss to the Pacers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WGN-TV (Chicago)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-54): Philadelphia made just 10 of a franchise-record 41 3-point attempts in Friday’s loss, including a miss by Michael Carter-Williams in the final second. However, the rookie did all he could to keep his team in it with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, nearly producing his second triple-double in seven games. Carter-Williams is averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in those seven affairs.

ABOUT THE BULLS (38-31): Two games in four days against Philadelphia is part of a stretch run that sees Chicago play a host of lesser teams as it attempts to first secure a playoff spot and then gain home-court advantage in the opening round. Including the games against the Sixers, seven of the Bulls’ last 15 contests come against the five worst teams in the Eastern Conference, and three more are against other East teams with losing records. Chicago has not lost two straight games since Feb. 1 and 3 and has a great chance to keep that trend going through the remainder of the regular season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago has won four straight meetings at home.

2. Carter-Williams had 26 points and 10 assists as the Sixers defeated the Bulls 107-104 on Nov. 2, part of a 3-0 start for Philadelphia.

3. Chicago C Joakim Noah has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in five straight games; he did so 18 times in a row earlier this season to establish the fourth-longest streak for the franchise since 1977.

PREDICTION: Bulls 98, 76ers 89