Preview: 76ers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are focused on getting point guard Derrick Rose in playoff shape as they close in on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago aims to take another step toward sealing that spot when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Bulls are a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards in the competition in the East, while Philadelphia is limping toward the finish with seven straight losses. The 76ers need to win two of their final three games to reach 20 wins but they took another step in the wrong direction as the Wizards shot a franchise-best 65.3 percent from the field while trouncing Philadelphia 119-90 on Wednesday. Rose scored 12 points in 20 minutes as Chicago posted an 89-78 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game since returning from knee injury. “We know that we need Derrick to get to where we want to go,” center Joakim Noah told reporters. “And overall, I think it’s pretty positive just the way he’s moving out there.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE 76ERS (18-61): Center Nerlens Noel suffered a sprained right ankle in the contest against Washington and was sporting a walking boot after the game. He will sit out against Chicago and also could miss the final two games of the season. Noel isn’t going to chase down Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins in the Rookie of the Year race but he had a strong second half of the season and is averaging 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots and 1.8 steals.

ABOUT THE BULLS (47-32): Rose is averaging 10.5 points on 8-of-24 shooting in the two games and knows he has a way to go to recapture his form. “It’s good but every game I’m just trying to get better,” Rose told reporters. “Try to push myself every game … I think pushing myself as far as conditioning, and I think I’m getting better.” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose will progress once he finds his rhythm and he just wants his star point guard to concentrate on improving with each outing.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago has won 10 of the past 11 meetings.

2. Bulls PF Pau Gasol had 16 points and 15 rebounds against Miami to notch his league-leading 51st double-double.

3. Philadelphia SF Robert Covington scored a career-best 27 points against the Wizards and has made 10 3-pointers over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 107, 76ers 88