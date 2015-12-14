Preview: 76ers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls look to defeat Philadelphia for the eighth consecutive time when they host the 76ers on Monday. Chicago’s most recent victory in the series occurred Nov. 9 when forward Nikola Mirotic had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 111-88 trouncing.

Bulls point guard Derrick Rose continues to struggle and had just nine points in Saturday’s 98-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Rose has scored fewer than 20 points in nine straight games and has just two 20-point outings this season. Philadelphia rookie center Jahlil Okafor is having no issues reaching the 20-point barrier as his 23-point, 14-rebound effort in Sunday’s 96-76 loss to the Toronto Raptors was his 10th 20-point outing of the season. “Just a matter of rhythm, that’s all it is,” said Okafor, who has seven double-doubles.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE 76ERS (1-24): Philadelphia is winless in 14 road games and the 20-point loss to Toronto began a stretch in which 12 of 14 games are on the road. The 76ers held the Raptors under 100 points but defensive breakdowns helped Toronto seize control. “I think it starts with defense, defensive stops and just being able to execute on the offensive end,” Okafor told reporters. “We’ve gotten better at that; we’re going to have to continue to improve.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (13-8): Center Joakim Noah has been relegated to reserve status by first-year coach Fred Hoiberg but received 30 minutes of playing time in the win over New Orleans. The increased playing time equated to Noah contributing a season-best 10 points to go with nine rebounds and a season high-tying four blocked shots. “When it comes to all that, those aren’t things that I can control,” Noah told reporters of his diminished role. “So I‘m just trying to make the most with what I have when my name’s called on.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Okafor had 21 points and 15 rebounds in last month’s loss to the Bulls.

2. Philadelphia PF Nerlens Noel (corneal abrasion) left Sunday’s game and is doubtful to play against Chicago.

3. Chicago SG Jimmy Butler is averaging 14.5 points on 8-of-30 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, 76ers 77