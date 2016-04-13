Preview: 76ers at Bulls

While the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to take a step forward this season in their lengthy rebuild, the Chicago Bulls expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. Both teams will finish up disappointing seasons that left them far short of those goals when they close the regular season Wednesday in Chicago.

The Bulls’ streak of seven straight playoff appearances was snapped when they were eliminated from contention over the weekend. Despite playing without starters Derrick Rose, Pau Gasol and Taj Gibson, Chicago has responded to its elimination with consecutive wins and it has assured itself of finishing at .500 or better for the eighth straight season. The 76ers have lost three straight after a 122-98 defeat in Toronto on Tuesday. With another setback they will clinch the second-worst 82-game record in league history, just a game better than the franchise’s 1972-73 team that went 9-73.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE 76ERS (10-71): Robert Covington is making the most of a meaningless stretch run as he continues to chuck up a boatload of 3-pointers. The third-year pro made 6-of-10 against the Raptors and is 18-of-40 over a three-game span, during which he is averaging 24.3 points. Fellow forward Nerlens Noel is also finishing strong with three straight double-doubles.

ABOUT THE BULLS (41-40): Coach Fred Hoiberg surprised some by playing leading scorer Jimmy Buler in Monday’s 121-116 victory at New Orleans, despite the fact that the shooting guard has had his fair share of physical issues. He finished with 23 points and 11 assists in just 29 minutes while six others reached double figures for the Bulls, who wrapped up their road schedule with a 16-25 mark. Rookie Cristiano Felicio has taken advantage of a late-season bump in minutes and recorded 32 points on 13-of-15 shooting over his last two games combined.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Butler scored a career-high 53 points in a 115-111 overtime win in Philadelphia on Jan. 14.

2. Philadelphia has attempted 118 3-pointers during its current losing streak.

3. The Bulls have won nine consecutive meetings and seven in a row at home.

PREDICTION: Bulls 98, 76ers 89