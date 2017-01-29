Preview: 76ers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls try to end a tumultuous homestand with a much-needed win when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Bulls are 0-2 on the homestand, but the losses have been the least of the issues for a team that has endured loads of in-fighting, with several players criticizing one another.

A team meeting Friday did not seem to change all that much, as Chicago went out and dropped a 100-88 decision to Miami in a game that saw star swingman Jimmy Butler - a key figure in the week's drama - begin the game on the bench due to disciplinary reasons and shoot 1-for-13 from the field. "I don't think that had an impact," coach Fred Hoiberg told the media on Butler's benching. "That's not an excuse. It has been an emotional 48 hours. There's no doubt about that. A lot of guys talked about not sleeping the last two days thinking about everything that's gone on with our team. I hope what happened this morning gets us right." This is the last home game until Feb. 14 for the Bulls, who have won 11 straight games against the 76ers. Philadelphia got big man Joel Embiid back from a knee injury in Friday's 123-118 home loss to Houston, but he is not traveling with the team to Chicago and will sit for the fourth time in five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philly, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE 76ERS (17-28): While Embiid continues to deal with knee issues, fellow center Jahlil Okafor is working his way back from a similar ailment and could be available to take over some of the extra minutes. Okafor has played in just four games this month as he struggles to find a spot in the rotation - and to be healthy when Embiid sits - but he was one of six players in double figures in a 105-89 loss to the Bulls at home earlier this season. Point guard T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.5 assists over the past four games and produced 13 points - his best total this month - in the loss to the Rockets.

ABOUT THE BULLS (23-25): Butler also insisted the benching had nothing to do with his performance, telling reporters: "I was still into it. I still knew what I was supposed to be doing. I took the shots I always take." Veteran Dwyane Wade also was benched by Hoiberg to start the game and finished with 15 points on 6-of-17 from the field after averaging 28 on 47.8 percent shooting in his previous three games. Rajon Rondo, who butted heads with Butler and Wade earlier in the week, had one of his better efforts in some time with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. With the woeful effort Friday, Butler's field-goal percentage at home is 42.2, compared to 48.9 on the road.

2. Chicago opens a six-game road trip Wednesday at Oklahoma City.

3. 76ers SG Gerald Henderson is 12-for-16 from the field - including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers - in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 104, 76ers 100