Noah leads Bulls to easy win over 76ers

CHICAGO -- Center Joakim Noah continued a personal rebounding streak and led the Chicago Bulls to an easy 103-78 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at the United Center.

By finishing with 21 points and 16 rebounds against the Sixers, Noah has now recorded double-figure rebounds in 12 straight games, the longest streak of his career. He’s also averaging 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

“Joakim is doing just about everything,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Laundry, everything. You can’t play any better than he is playing right now in every aspect of the game. The playmaking, the decisions, the multiple effort -- he sets the tone for our team.”

One explanation for Noah’s surge is he missed most of training camp with a groin strain. After needing time to round into shape, he has finally found a rhythm. He was limited late last season because of plantar fasciitis in his feet.

“I feel healthy. I feel very comfortable,” Noah said. “I haven’t felt healthy like this in a long time. My feet don’t hurt. My body’s feeling good. So I‘m just trying to take it game by game and just enjoying it.”

The margin of victory was the largest this season for the Bulls, who led by as many as 36 points. Chicago is now 7-2 this month and has won 10 of its last 14 games.

Guard D.J. Augustin added 19 points and eight assists, and forward Carlos Boozer finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (19-20).

Forward Thaddeus Young led the 76ers with 12 points and guard James Anderson added 11.

Philadelphia (13-27) has lost seven of its last eight games.

“I think we got deflated too early and too soon tonight,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We struggled for ways to get out and play freely. Part of that was their defense.”

The Sixers shot just 35.1 percent from the field, including two of 19 from 3-point range. On Friday night against Miami, they hit two of 20 shots from behind the arc.

“It’s almost like we forgot how to score the ball,” Philadelphia center Spencer Hawes said. “Our next couple of games could be completely different. We could come out and not miss.”

Philadelphia scored on its first two possessions of the game to take a quick 4-0 lead. The Sixers were within 24-19 after one quarter, then hit just five of 23 shots from the floor in the second quarter.

The Bulls finished the first half on a 15-2 run. Noah scored eight points during the surge, starting with an 18-foot jumper. Augustin’s long jumper gave Chicago a 51-31 lead at halftime.

The Bulls poured it on in the third quarter. When guard Kirk Hinrich converted a steal into a fast-break layup, Chicago held its largest lead at any time this season at 34 points.

Both teams played games on Friday. The Bulls lost at Washington and Philadelphia dropped its home game to Miami.

“I‘m just happy we came back after a tough loss to Washington,” Noah said. “We came back and got a good win tonight. It feels good. Saturday night, Sunday off, in Chicago. It’s a little snowy out there, but we’ll make the best of it.”

When the teams last met on Nov. 2, Philadelphia improved to 3-0 on the season with a 107-104 home victory over Chicago as rookie Michael Carter-Williams had 26 points and 10 assists. On Saturday, Carter-Williams hit just five of 22 shots from the field for 10 points.

NOTES: Before the game, Chicago G Marquis Teague confirmed that he was about to be traded to Brooklyn. The trade won’t be official for a few days. The second-year pro appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.5 assists. He recently returned from a D-League assignment, where he played eight games for the Iowa Energy. Teague, the younger brother of Atlanta G Jeff Teague, was the No. 30 pick of the 2012 draft out of Kentucky. ... In exchange for Teague, the Bulls will receive 6-foot-9 F Tornike Shengelia, who has averaged 1.5 points in 17 games for the Nets. ... Philadelphia lost G Tony Wroten to a sprained right ankle early in the second quarter. He had to be helped to the locker room. ... Heading into the game, the Sixers were 12-16 when rookie G Michael Carter-Williams played and 1-10 in games he missed.