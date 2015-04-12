Rose lifts Bulls over 76ers in home return

CHICAGO -- Pau Gasol scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and was one of six Chicago Bulls to reach double figures in a 114-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at the United Center.

Bulls point guard Derrick Rose, playing for the first time at home since Feb. 23, scored 22 points and had eight assists to help pace the Bulls (48-32), who also got productive nights from Jimmy Butler (15 points), Mike Dunleavy (13 points) and Tony Snell (11 points).

Rose who played in the fourth quarter for the first time since returning from a knee injury, proved pivotal down the stretch. The former NBA Most Valuable Player scored six points in the final quarter, allowing the Bulls to hold on for the victory.

Rose, who said he hopes to be back in rhythm by the time the NBA playoffs begin, said Saturday night’s performance was a step in the right direction.

”I‘m getting there - it’s still going to take time,“ said Rose, who didn’t have any turnovers in the win. ”I‘m just glad I’ve got the teammates I have. When a guy misses so many games and comes back and (is) trying to find my way through, they’re sticking with me.

“So I‘m grateful, excited and just feel the joy that I‘m back playing.”

Forward Robert Covington led Philadelphia (18-62) with 22 points to go along with 19 by Jason Richardson and 18 by JaKarr Sampson. The Bulls, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, used an 8-0 fourth-quarter scoring run to build a 10-point lead. But the 76ers, who are 6-35 on the road this season, kept close before back-to-back 3-point field goals by Bulls reserve forward Nikola Mirotic pushed the lead back to eight points. Philadelphia, which was hampered by injuries, managed to stay close throughout the fourth quarter.

That’s when Rose -- ¬whose minutes have been limited since returning earlier this week from a torn meniscus -- took over. In addition to his late scoring, Rose also kept his teammates involved. With the 76ers refusing to quit, Rose located Gibson for a basket with 28 seconds remaining that gave the Bulls a 112-106 lead.

“You have to give (Rose) credit,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “With the circumstances he has experienced and the injuries he’s had to overcome, from the position of a coach looking at an opposing player, you just have to love him for his heart.”

Rose missed his first three shots, but finished the game 8-of-19, playing 28 minutes in his longest performance since returning from the injury and playing limited minutes in back-to-back games against the Magic and Heat.

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau liked what he saw in what was Rose’s most extensive workout since coming back.

But like Rose, Thibodeau understands that his team’s star guard isn’t yet back to full strength and still needs time to get back to full speed.

“In each quarter, (Rose) played well,” Thibodeau said. “I thought he played well in all areas. He made a few great hustle plays. Defensively, he came up with some loose balls and great effort plays. You can tell he is feeling good out there. That’s the most important thing.”

The Bulls are locked in a dead heat with Toronto for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, who are also 48-32, hold the tiebreaker with the Bulls, who play at Brooklyn on Monday night. With Rose again feeling comfortable, Chicago hopes to finish the regular season strong, using wins like Saturday night’s against the NBA’s worst team to inch closer to where it hopes to be for the postseason.

“Every game is a good test - especially when you’re so close to (the playoffs) and when you’re fighting for a spot,” Gasol said. “It wasn’t great at times (Saturday night), but we were able to get a win.”

NOTES: Philadelphia starting PG Ish Smith missed Saturday’s game with a groin injury, leaving G JaKarr Sampson to fill in. ... Reserve F Luc Mbah a Moute (torn shoulder muscle) also missed the game as did C Nerlens Noel (ankle), G Isaiah Cannan (foot strain), C Joel Embiid (right foot) and G Tony Wroten (right knee), giving 76ers coach Brett Brown nine players at his disposal. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose made his United Center return, playing at home for the first time since Feb. 23. Rose played 19 and 20 minutes in back-to-game games against the Magic and Heat after missing 20 games with a torn meniscus. ... The Bulls entered Saturday’s game having won six straight games against Eastern Conference opponents by an average of 14.5 points per game. ... Bulls F/C Joakim Noah entered Saturday’s game needing two blocked shots to pass Scottie Pippen (774) for second place in franchise history for blocks.