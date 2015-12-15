Bulls overpower 76ers

CHICAGO -- Tony Snell’s defense had been securing him a consistent spot in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup.

Snell, a forward, proved Monday he’s capable of contributing offensively as well. He scored 15 of his season-high 16 points in the second half to help the Bulls overcome a five-point halftime deficit and defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-96 at the United Center.

With the 76ers (1-25) leading 56-51 at halftime, Snell stepped up in the third quarter. He shot 4 of 5 from the field and outscored the 76ers 13-12 in the quarter. Altogether, the Bulls (14-8) outscored the 76ers 34-12 in the third period to take control.

“I‘m very confident I can score, but I‘m really confident I can defend as well,” said Snell, who had scored a total of two points in his previous three games. “Try to do both at the same time.”

Snell did more than just score. He also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and had two steals. His 36:38 of playing time was also a season high.

“I think Tony impacted the game every way you possibly can,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He rebounded. He defended. He was getting to the rim. He was knocking down shots. He got to the free-throw line. He did everything tonight.”

The Bulls put the finishing touches on their win in the fourth quarter and extended their lead to as many as 28 points. They outscored the 76ers 64-40 in the second half.

The third quarter was tough for 76ers coach Brett Brown to witness after seeing his team outscore the Bulls 37-27 in the second quarter. It has been that type of season for the 76ers, who fell to 0-15 on the road.

“It’s a reflection of when the game really gets going and the real NBA ball is being played in a close game,” Brown said. “We got stood up. We need to respond and set screens and play harder.”

76ers center Jahlil Okafor, who attended high school less than a mile from the United Center, played before a number of family and friends, and they had plenty to cheer about. He scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the first half. He also had eight rebounds.

“It was fun,” Okafor said. “I saw my high school principal before the game. Just pretty fun having all my family here.”

Bulls guard Jimmy Butler scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. He shot 8 of 9 from the field prior to the break. Hoiberg said Butler and point guard Derrick Rose, who had six points on 2 of 3 shooting and four assists, were both playing while under the weather.

Bulls center Joakim Noah contributed five points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks off the bench. Bulls center Pau Gasol had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and forward Nikola Mirotic connected on five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

The Bulls and 76ers exchanged the lead nine times and were tied nine times during the first half. The 76ers finished the second quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 56-51 lead at halftime.

The Bulls took a 30-21 advantage early in the second quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by forward Doug McDermott and Mirotic. The 76ers responded with an 11-0 run, which included nine points by guard Tony Wroten, to gain a 32-30 advantage. Wroten finished with 12 points.

The Bulls closed the first quarter on a 9-4 run to take a 24-19 lead. Butler was 6 of 7 from the field and scored 12 points in the quarter, and Gasol contributed seven points, four rebounds and four assists in the quarter.

76ers forwards Robert Covington and Richaun Holmes also attended high school in the Chicago area. Covington had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Holmes had four points and three assists off the bench.

NOTES: 76ers C Nerlens Noel missed Monday’s game and is not expected to play against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday after suffering a left eye corneal abrasion against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. “It’s not as significant as we guessed,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said prior to the game. ... The 76ers recalled F Christian Wood from the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League on Monday. He averaged 19.3 points and 11 rebounds in three games with the 87ers. ... Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg cancelled his team’s shootaround Monday morning to allow his players additional rest during a busy stretch of games. ... C Pau Gasol played in his 100th regular-season game for the Bulls.