Bulls bounce back with win over 76ers

CHICAGO -- It was against a short-handed opponent with a poor record, but the Chicago Bulls weren't in position to quibble about their 121-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night at the United Center.

After a tumultuous week that included back-to-back losses and a round of public finger-pointing, the Bulls (24-25) made sure they didn't leave for a six-game road trip with a third straight defeat. They defeated the Sixers (17-29) for the 12th straight time overall and ninth in a row in Chicago.

"It's always great to win, especially after what's been going on," said guard Jimmy Butler, who led Chicago with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. "We're still battling together. We're still in this thing together, like we always say. Everybody said what they wanted to say, to get it off their chest, so let's move on, move forward and win some games."

Butler and Dwyane Wade launched the first verbal bombshells that started the locker room blame game last week. They were critical of younger teammates after combining for 73 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday -- when the Hawks overcame a 10-point deficit with 3:00 left to win at the United Center.

Veteran reserve guard Rajon Rondo fired back a day later with an Instagram post aimed at Wade and Butler, while younger Bulls players used other forms of social media to defend themselves.

Wade and Butler were benched by coach Fred Hoiberg for the start of Chicago's 100-88 loss at home Friday against the Miami Heat, but both started against the Sixers -- who played without star rookie center Joel Embiid.

"It was great," Wade said. "Good team basketball. For the most part, everyone in the game was positive, talking to each other, communicating. We were very focused tonight."

Chicago played without power forward Taj Gibson, who has an ankle injury. It didn't matter much after the Bulls got it going late in the first quarter. They took control with a 13-0 run to close out the first leading 37-23, fought off a couple strong comeback bids and sealed the victory in the fourth.

Robin Lopez added 21 points and 10 rebounds to Butler's big game, and the Bulls had six players score in double figures. Doug McDermott and Wade each finished with 14 points. Forwards Paul Zipser and Nikola Mirotic both chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Ersan Ilyasova led all scorers with 31 points and added 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Robert Covington. The Sixers also got double-figure scoring from Nik Stauskas (15 points), T.J. McConnell (14 points, 12 assists) and Nerlens Noel (12 points), who started in place of Embiid.

"Ilyasova was really special tonight," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "We needed his scoring and toughness. With the bench down, he really did it for us tonight."

Philadelphia, which lost its second straight game, erased a 10-point deficit starting the third quarter to twice tie the game. Instead of caving, the Bulls outscored the Sixers 15-6 over the final 3:59 of the third to lead 96-87 starting the fourth. They maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

"I thought we were really good and then we tied it at 81 (in the third)," Brown said. "That was a key part of the game. That's where our breakdowns started, and credit (Wade) for his causing some of those with his scoring and defense."

NOTES: The Bulls played without PF Taj Gibson, who sat out Sunday with pain in his left ankle. Bobby Portis, who hadn't played the past four games as a coach's decision, replaced Gibson in the starting lineup and scored four points in 14 minutes. It was Portis' first start of the season. ... Chicago G Jimmy Butler and G Dwyane Wade were back in the starting lineup Sunday after not starting for disciplinary reasons in Friday's 100-88 loss to the Miami Heat. ... Philadelphia C Joel Embiid didn't make the trip to rest a sore knee. Embiid is expected to play in the finale of the Sixers' back-to-back set at home Monday against the Sacramento Kings. ... Philadelphia lost a 12th consecutive meeting against the Bulls and fell for the ninth time in a row in Chicago.