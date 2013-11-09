Preview: 76ers at Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers hope to carry their momentum to the road when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of a home-and-home set on Saturday night. Philadelphia overcame an early 14-point deficit with a dominating performance in the middle quarters of a 94-79 win over Cleveland at home Friday. Evan Turner had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead six 76ers in double figures.
The setback dropped the Cavaliers to 0-4 on the road. Cleveland is performing much better at home with a 2-0 mark after winning a pair of tight contests over Brooklyn and Minnesota. To keep alive that trend, the Cavaliers will need more from star guard Kyrie Irving, who had 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting in Friday’s loss.
TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)
ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-2): While Turner gave another solid effort Friday, the Sixers had to be even more pleased with the contributions of guard Tony Wroten, who scored 13 of his career-high 18 points in the first half. “Hard work has paid off,” the second-year player told reporters after the game. “Getting an opportunity to play is a blessing.” Wroten has scored in double figures in five of six games.
ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (2-4): Some of the buzz surrounding Friday’s meeting was the return to Philadelphia of center Andrew Bynum, who was traded to the Sixers in 2012 but never played a game in Philadelphia due to knee issues before signing a two-year deal with Cleveland. Bynum was booed by Sixers fans Friday as he labored through an 18-minute showing. The big man has played an average of 17 minutes while appearing in three straight games as he works his way back into playing shape.
1. Cavaliers F Anthony Bennett left Friday’s game with a sprained right shoulder.
2. Philadelphia has won nine of the last 10 meetings.
3. Cleveland does not play consecutive home games until Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.
PREDICTION: 76ers 94, Cavaliers 91