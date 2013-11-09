Preview: 76ers at Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers hope to carry their momentum to the road when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of a home-and-home set on Saturday night. Philadelphia overcame an early 14-point deficit with a dominating performance in the middle quarters of a 94-79 win over Cleveland at home Friday. Evan Turner had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead six 76ers in double figures.

The setback dropped the Cavaliers to 0-4 on the road. Cleveland is performing much better at home with a 2-0 mark after winning a pair of tight contests over Brooklyn and Minnesota. To keep alive that trend, the Cavaliers will need more from star guard Kyrie Irving, who had 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting in Friday’s loss.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-2): While Turner gave another solid effort Friday, the Sixers had to be even more pleased with the contributions of guard Tony Wroten, who scored 13 of his career-high 18 points in the first half. “Hard work has paid off,” the second-year player told reporters after the game. “Getting an opportunity to play is a blessing.” Wroten has scored in double figures in five of six games.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (2-4): Some of the buzz surrounding Friday’s meeting was the return to Philadelphia of center Andrew Bynum, who was traded to the Sixers in 2012 but never played a game in Philadelphia due to knee issues before signing a two-year deal with Cleveland. Bynum was booed by Sixers fans Friday as he labored through an 18-minute showing. The big man has played an average of 17 minutes while appearing in three straight games as he works his way back into playing shape.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers F Anthony Bennett left Friday’s game with a sprained right shoulder.

2. Philadelphia has won nine of the last 10 meetings.

3. Cleveland does not play consecutive home games until Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

PREDICTION: 76ers 94, Cavaliers 91