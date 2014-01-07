Preview: 76ers at Cavaliers

(Updated: UPDATES with Cleveland trading Andrew Bynum to Chicago for Luol Deng in About The Cavaliers section)

The Cleveland Cavaliers hope to have some of their injured guards back in action Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. Cleveland has gone 1-2 without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who is day-to-day with a left knee contusion, and was also without Jarrett Jack on Sunday against Indiana due to back spasms. The Cavaliers have produced an average of 82.3 points in that span and never got a shot off on a potential game-tying possession in the final seconds of the 82-78 loss to the Pacers.

The 76ers might be happy about returning to the road, where they recently won four in a row before a dismal performance at home Monday. Philadelphia turned the ball over 23 times and allowed Minnesota to make 16-of-26 3-pointers in a 126-95 loss that stood in stark contrast to the play exhibited on the recent road trip. The Cavaliers and Sixers split a home-and-home set earlier this season with the home team winning each game, including a 127-125 Cleveland victory that saw Irving hit the game-winning layup in double overtime.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-22): Philadelphia’s recent results have displayed its inconsistencies, but power forward Thaddeus Young has become an even more reliable performer and is on a pretty good personal run. The Georgia Tech product scored a team-high 20 points in the blowout loss to Minnesota, the seventh time in eight games that he has had at least 20. Young, who had 45 points on 63.3 percent shooting in the home-and-home against Cleveland earlier this season, has also hit 16-of-32 3-pointers in his eight-game surge and has 12 steals in his last three contests.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (11-23): While Cleveland awaits the return of Irving, the organization acquired forward Luol Deng from the Chicago Bulls late Monday night. Cleveland was able to move unhappy center Andrew Bynum in the trade before his contract would become guaranteed and also sent three draft picks to Chicago. The deal for Deng emerged after talks with the Los Angeles Lakers collapsed. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have dropped eight of nine overall and face a five-game road trip beginning Friday in Utah.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland remains one of five Eastern Conference teams with a winning record at home (9-8).

2. Sixers SG Tony Wroten sat out Monday’s loss with flu-like symptoms.

3. Cavaliers F Earl Clark is 17-for-65 from the field during his team’s 1-8 swoon.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 89, 76ers 86