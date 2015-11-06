Preview: 76ers at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won four straight since dropping their opener and look strong whether they are wearing sleeves on their jerseys or not. The Cavaliers will try to make it five in a row when they host the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

James has said before that he dislikes the alternate NBA uniforms with sleeves, and proved as much when he ripped open the sleeves on both arms in the first half of a 96-86 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. ”I don’t know, it might be mental, man,“ James told reporters. ”It’s OK. The jerseys are nice. We love the jerseys. The black looks great. It’s been awhile since this franchise has worn black.” The 76ers could use any mental edge available against James after falling to 0-4 with a 91-87 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday. Philadelphia put up a fight at home against Cleveland on Monday but dropped a 107-100 decision.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-4): It has yet to show up in the win column, but Philadelphia is making some strides forward on the floor behind rookies Jahlil Okafor and T.J. McConnell. Okafor, the No. 3 overall draft pick last June from Duke, reached 20 points three times in the first four games, including 24 in the loss to the Cavaliers, and put up 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting on Wednesday. McConnell, who went undrafted out of Arizona before being picked up by the 76ers, recorded 12 assists in each of the last two games to work himself into the starting lineup.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (4-1): James collected 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in Monday’s win over Philadelphia and became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points in the contest. The superstar struggled to 9-of-23 from the field with the sleeves on against the Knicks but got plenty of help from Mo Williams, who added 22 points. Williams is keeping the starting point guard spot warm until Kyrie Irving (knee) can return and torched the 76ers for 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting on Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers F Robert Covington (knee) will miss the next two weeks.

2. Cavaliers G J.R. Smith (knee contusion) was injured in Monday’s meeting and is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland has taken three straight and six of the last seven in the series.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 106, 76ers 93