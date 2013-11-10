(Updated: CHANGES score of Friday’s game to 94-79 in Para 2 CHANGES run to force overtime to 9-3 in Para 3)

Cavaliers 127, 76ers 125 (2OT): Kyrie Irving finished a 39-point, 12-assist performance with a layup with 0.6 seconds left in the second overtime as host Cleveland survived a wild affair to split a home-and-home set.

Dion Waiters scored 24 points and Jarrett Jack added 20 off the bench for the Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson had 19 for Cleveland, which fell 94-79 in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Evan Turner scored 13 of his career-high 31 points in the third quarter, when the 76ers turned a five-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead entering the fourth. Thaddeus Young had 29 points, including a basket with 5.5 seconds left in regulation to cap a 9-3 run that forced overtime.

Philadelphia went the first three-plus minutes of the first overtime without scoring before ending it on a 9-3 run, capped by Turner’s game-tying layup with 8.7 ticks remaining. In the second extra session, Jack gave the Cavaliers a one-point lead with a layup with 2:01 left and drew a big offensive foul to help the hosts build a 123-120 advantage in the final minute.

Michael Carter-Williams answered with a basket and, after Irving’s free throws made it 125-122, hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 11.3 seconds remaining. Irving, who missed at the buzzer at the end of the first overtime, then drove for with the game-winner, lifting Cleveland to just its second win in the last 11 meetings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cleveland snapped a string of 10 straight games against Philadelphia in which it failed to reach 100 points. ... Carter-Williams had 21 points and 13 assists. ... Irving had eight points in a 19-5 fourth-quarter run that enabled the Cavaliers to rally from the 10-point deficit.