Cavaliers 108, 76ers 102

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James scored 31 points, had 13 assists and reached another milestone in Cleveland’s 108-102 victory over Philadelphia on Friday night, the Cavaliers’ second win over the 76ers this week.

Cavs forward Kevin Love had 12 points and 14 rebounds, center Timofey Mozgov scored 13 points and guard Mo Williams added 16 points and eight assists. Forward Richard Jefferson came off the bench to score 17 points.

Sixers forward Nerlens Noel posted his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, rookie Jahlil Okafor scored 18 points and guard Isaiah Canaan came off the bench to score 17 points for the Sixers, who led at the half.

James became the 20th player in NBA history with 9,000 career field goals. He reached the milestone on a dunk in the first half -- just as he reached the 25,000-point club on Monday against the Sixers on a dunk in Philadelphia. He is now one of five active players with 9,000 baskets, joining Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki.

James began the season in a 1-of-16 shooting funk from 3-point range after he shot just 23 percent on 3-point shots during last season’s playoffs. He has never been a prolific 3-point shooter but made three in the third quarter on Friday and has now hit four of his last seven after the tough start to the season.

The Cavaliers have been plagued by slow, sloppy starts in each of their previous two games.

The Sixers led 32-18 after the first quarter on Monday, and starting faster was a point of emphasis Friday. The Cavs raced out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but the Sixers’ subs fought back against the Cavs’ reserves to take a 50-49 lead at the break.

The Sixers shot 52 percent from the field on Friday and were hanging around until Cavs reserve forward Tristan Thompson grabbed two offensive rebounds on the same possession early in the fourth quarter.

James ultimately converted on a three-point play, extending the Cavs’ lead to 87-79 with 9:37 left. He took a hard fall while driving to the basket on the Cavs’ next possession and limped to the bench during a timeout. He was able to stay in the game and later zipped a cross-court bounce pass to Jefferson to extend the lead late in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: The Sixers have the league’s youngest roster with an average age of 22 and an average of 1.2 years of NBA experience. That makes for a lot of growing pains. “(Inexperience) comes with pain,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “I love coaching these guys and I‘m with them. We try to develop and create an atmosphere where they’re spirited and they play like their hair is on fire. They’re getting better.” ... Brown said rookie C Jahlil Okafor approached him recently and asked the coach to stay on him to make him a better defensive rebounder. Brown said it’s the first time a player asked that of him in 30-plus years. ... Cavs G Jared Cunningham made his first career start on Friday in place of injured G J.R. Smith. Cunningham, 24, led the Cavs in scoring during a disjointed preseason and made the final roster because of his strong defensive effort. The Cavs are his fifth team in four years. ... Coach David Blatt labeled Smith as “doubtful but hopeful” for Sunday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.