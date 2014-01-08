Miles’ 10 3-pointers, 34 points lift Cavs past 76ers

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard C.J. Miles’ long-range shooting was on a record pace Tuesday night.

He set or tied four franchise records en route to a season-high 34 points in the Cavs’ 111-93 destruction of the Philadelphia 76ers before 13,344 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Miles set franchise marks with 3-pointers in a game (10), 3-point attempts in a game (14) and 3s in a half (eight). He also tied the record for most 3s in a quarter (five) and matched Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Johnson’s NBA high for made 3s in a game this season.

“They were looking for me,” Miles said. “I knew what the franchise record was, but I didn’t know I was that close.”

Miles’ shooting display shattered the team mark for 3s in a game, previously eight by Danny Ferry (1996), Wesley Person (1998), LeBron James (2009) and himself (2012).

Miles knew he was getting close to the record when teammate Jarrett Jack informed him coming out of a timeout.

“The big guys were screening for me,” Miles said. “Other than that, it was just like practice.”

Newly acquired forward Luol Deng didn’t suit up for the Cavs. He wasn’t needed, either.

Deng will likely move into the starting lineup at Utah on Friday, the first leg of a five-game, eight-day West Coast trip.

Related Coverage Preview: 76ers at Cavaliers

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams finished with a career-high 33 points for the 76ers (12-23). The rookie added six rebounds and five assists. He was the only starter in double figures.

The Sixers were hammered on back-to-back nights.

“I have no idea about the team I saw the last two nights,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “The fatigue must have played a far greater factor than I anticipated. It’s life in the NBA.”

The Cavs (12-23) set a season high with 29 assists. Kyrie Irving, playing in his first game in January, and Dion Waiters each dished out a game-high eight assists. For Waiters, that was a career high.

“It was good to see them get out and share the basketball like they did,” Cavs coach Mike Brown said. “It was great to see our guys move the ball the way they did.”

Brown said Miles’ shooting was fun to watch.

The Cavs tied a season high with 13 3-pointers in 28 attempts.

“We called C.J.’s number quite a bit tonight,” Brown said. “It was beautiful basketball to watch.”

The NBA record for 3s in a game is 12 by Toronto’s Donyell Marshall (on March 13, 2005) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (Jan. 7, 2003).

Center Anderson Varejao added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, who had lost eight of their last nine coming into the game. It’s his eighth double-double of the season.

Varejao is averaging 16 rebounds in his last four games.

“When you’re moving the ball like that, you’re going to get some easy layups,” he said. “I‘m just shooting the ball with confidence.”

The 6-foot-11 center made 8 of 10 shots from the field.

Irving added 16 points.

Forward Tristan Thompson posted his 15th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He helped the Cavs hammer the Sixers 58-38 on the boards.

Sixers forward Thaddeus Young, an 18-point scorer, was held scoreless.

”It’s just one of those games where you couldn’t get it going,“ he said. ”You just want to put it behind you and move on.

“As a team, we didn’t play well. I think the road trip kind of caught up with us a little bit.”

Philadelphia came into the game with the worst scoring defense in the league, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

Guard James Anderson added 15 points for the Sixers.

NOTES: Cavaliers G Kyrie Irving returned after a three-game absence caused by a left knee contusion. The news wasn’t as good on Cleveland G Jarrett Jack. He missed his second consecutive game with back spasms. ... Cleveland coach Mike Brown said there is no guarantee newly acquired Luol Deng would practice with the team on Wednesday. ... The Sixers released C Daniel Orton, who averaged three points and 2.8 rebounds in 22 games. “We had a fair enough time with Daniel for the long term,” coach Brett Brown said. “At this stage, we felt it was better to let him find another opportunity.” ... Brett Brown said he coached Irving’s father, Drederick, for one season in Melbourne, Australia. ... The Sixers left G Tony Wroten in Philadelphia. He had flu-like symptoms.