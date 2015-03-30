Cavaliers eke out ugly win over 76ers

CLEVELAND -- Kyrie Irving kept looking up at the scoreboard Sunday and noticing the score wasn’t changing. Neither team, in fact, scored a basket for the final 3:57.

Somehow, the Cleveland Cavaliers escaped with a victory in one of their ugliest performances of the season.

Forward LeBron James scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, point guard Irving scored 17 points, and the Cavs survived a scare from the Philadelphia 76ers for an 87-86 victory Sunday despite not scoring a basket over the game’s final 4:04.

“Some days, it’s not going to be pretty, and it wasn’t pretty tonight,” Irving said. “Hands down for me personally, that was one of the ugliest games I’ve played in.”

Cleveland forward Kevin Love, who has battled back problems throughout the season, took an elbow to his lower back in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game soon after. Cavs guard Iman Shumpert jammed his ankle going up for a dunk in the second quarter and left the game immediately. Neither player returned, but neither injury is considered serious.

The Cavs will have the rare treat of two days off before reconvening for practice Wednesday. They don’t play again until Thursday, when the Miami Heat visit Quicken Loans Arena.

“We’re kind of fortunate with Shump and myself we have these couple days,” Love said.

The Cavaliers survived only when Philadelphia forward Nerlens Noel missed a contested shot in the lane in the game’s final seconds.

“I got a good look, but it went in and out,” Noel said. “I just didn’t make the shot.”

The Sixers had plenty of chances to steal a victory. However, Philadelphia guard Ish Smith missed a pair of open 3-pointers, and forward Robert Covington missed two free throws, all in the final 90 seconds. The Sixers missed their final five shots and their last four free throws, while the Cavs missed their last six shots.

Love compiled 10 points and 10 rebounds before getting hurt, and center Timofey Mozgov had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who won their 16th consecutive home game.

Aside from a brilliant performance against the playoff-bound Grizzlies in Memphis, the Cavs struggled against inferior opponents for the last week. They couldn’t put the Milwaukee Bucks away until early in the fourth quarter, they lost to the Brooklyn Nets and dodged another bad loss Sunday.

The Cavs just completed a grueling stretch of playing 15 of 20 games on the road, but James insists the Cavs are not fatigued and doesn’t believe they are in any sort of funk.

“We was 19-20 at one point, what’s our record now?” James asked of the 48-27 Cavs. “That’s not much of a funk to me. Not a funk at all. We’re playing good ball.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown emphasized improving on defense, and Philadelphia (18-56) certainly has. The 76ers became just the third team to hold the Cavs under 90 points since Jan. 15, which was right about the time the Cavs overhauled their roster. Cleveland has been the hottest team in the league since that date.

Cavs coach David Blatt thought his defense took away the Sixers’ first couple of options on the final play, but Brown said Noel was the target all along.

“Nerlens got a real good look,” Brown said. “That’s who we wanted the ball to go to.”

Covington had 19 points, Smith had 11 points and seven assists, and center Furkan Aldemir had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, who beat the Cavs in early January when Cleveland only had about half of its roster available. They nearly did so again Sunday.

Brown shifted Noel to power forward so he could start Aldemir at center. The rookies will remain in those spots, Brown said, for the remainder of the regular season.

NOTES: 76ers coach Brett Brown and a number of his players attended Saturday’s Elite Eight game between Kentucky and Notre Dame, which was played at Quicken Loans Arena. ... Rookie F Jerami Grant made his fourth start of the season because Brown wanted to see how he would respond to facing F LeBron James. Grant scored two points in 22 minutes. ... G J.R. Smith reached the 10,000-point scoring plateau in Friday’s loss at Brooklyn, while G Kyrie Irving made his 1,000th career free throw and James made his 4,000th free throw as a Cavalier on the same night. ... The 76ers play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.