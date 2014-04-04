Preview: 76ers at Celtics

The Boston Celtics will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in a matchup of two teams playing out the string. Boston was crushed 118-92 at Washington on Wednesday, suffering its 10th straight road defeat and continuing to establish itself as one of the worst teams in the franchise’s otherwise glorious history. The current edition’s .307 winning percentage is the third-lowest all-time for the Celtics.

The 76ers know all about losing streaks, having recently snapped an NBA record-tying 26-game slide. They have begun to rebuild another run of futility with two straight setbacks, including an embarrassing 30-point loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday. Michael Carter-Williams led the way with 22 points, but his fellow starters shot 12-of-35 from the floor as the Sixers dropped to an NBA-worst 9-30 at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (16-59): If Philadelphia has designs on trying to drop below Milwaukee for the worst record in the league and the best shot at the top pick in the upcoming NBA draft, then it has a pretty good scenario set up. The Sixers, who are two games ahead of the Bucks, play five of their final seven games on the road as well as five games against teams currently in the playoff picture. The only two contests not involving playoff-caliber teams are a pair of meetings with the Celtics, whom Philadelphia defeated Jan. 29 in Boston before beginning its 26-game skid.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (23-52): Perimeter shooting has been an issue all season for Boston as it ranks 28th in the NBA with a 32.7 percent mark from beyond the arc, just a shade better than last-place Philadelphia. That was one of the many problems in the loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, when the Celtics made 3-of-24 3-pointers and saw their starters combine to go 0-for-11 from long distance. Jeff Green, who missed all six of his tries, scored 36 points to lead Boston to a 114-108 win in Philadelphia on Feb. 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics G Avery Bradley is day-to-day with a strained right Achilles.

2. Philadelphia is one defeat away from reaching the 60-loss mark for the fourth time in franchise history and the first since 1996-97 (22-60).

3. Sixers G James Anderson is averaging 19.7 points while making 11-of-24 3-pointers over his last three road games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 95, 76ers 91