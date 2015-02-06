Preview: 76ers at Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are playing for the future, but the present has been going pretty well of late. The 76ers seek a fourth win in six games when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Sixers losses during the stretch have been close contests to Atlanta and Cleveland, and Philadelphia is coming off its third consecutive home triumph, 105-98 over Denver on Tuesday.

“I think we’re getting better every day, and I think we’re coming together as a team,” 76ers forward Hollis Thompson told reporters after scoring 19 points in the first half against the Nuggets – a team high this season for points in one-half. Boston won its second straight game on Wednesday and snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 104-100 triumph over Denver. The Celtics have posted two double-digit wins at Philadelphia so far this season with Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Bass combining for 76 points on 31-of-48 shooting and Jared Sullinger chipping in 13.5 points and 10 rebounds.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE 76ERS (11-39): Thompson scored a career-high 23 points and Michael Carter-Williams added 15 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds against Denver. “I think we came in and did a good job of executing,” Thompson said. “I think we know that we have to come out every night and play hard and that’s why we have been winning.” Rookie Nerlens Noel is one player who has played well against Boston, averaging 14.5 points on 14-of-22 shooting, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (18-30): Avery Bradley and Marcus Thornton each scored 17 points against the Nuggets in front of Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler and several other members of the Super Bowl champs. Jae Crowder came up with a big steal in the closing seconds with the Celtics clinging to a two-point lead. “Did I feel like Malcolm Butler? Yeah I did,” Crowder told ESPNBoston.com. “(Butler is) amazing. The play that he made was unbelievable. We joke around, the guys said I’m Malcolm, but it’s no Super Bowl out there, that’s for sure.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics rookie Marcus Smart started for the second straight game Wednesday and contributed a career-high 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 41 minutes.

2. Sullinger was late reporting for the second straight and was benched for the first quarter against Denver.

3. The 76ers return home after this one for three more games with a three-game home winning streak for the first time since 2013.

PREDICTION: Celtics 97, 76ers 92