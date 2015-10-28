Preview: 76ers at Celtics

The Boston Celtics decided to make a run at the playoffs last spring instead of tanking for draft position and ended up bowing out in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Philadelphia 76ers, who visit the Celtics in the season opener on Wednesday, took a different approach to the end of last season just as they had the previous campaign and are hoping the young talent they netted in the process begins to pay off soon.

Boston spent the preseason working through several different lineup combinations and appears to have enviable depth in the frontcourt after adding David Lee and Amir Johnson to a young group that includes Tyler Zeller, Jared Sullinger, Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk. “They’re all going to play a lot of minutes, they’re all going to play a big role,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “Whether you start the game or not, it’s kind of inconsequential in a lot of ways.” The 76ers won a total of 37 games in the last two seasons and appear headed for another last-place finish with guards Tony Wroten (knee) and Kendall Marshall (knee), forwards Robert Covington (knee) and Carl Landry (wrist), and center Joel Embiid (foot) all expected to miss significant time. “I look at the (season) in thirds,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters. “I always have. … This third is about just doing simple things, but doing them really well.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2014-15: 18-64): Philadelphia has brought in big men with each of its last three draft picks, grabbing Nerlens Noel in 2013, Embiid in 2014 and Jahlil Okafor in June. Noel made big strides last season after sitting out the 2013-14 campaign and is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Okafor. “He’s a big body, and he’s savvy,” Noel told reporters. “Playing with someone like that is a whole different ball game than playing with just someone my size. Someone who knows the game, and can feel the game out. Jah is definitely that. I think it brings us to a new level.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (2014-15: 40-42): Boston boosted the frontcourt through trades and free agency while augmenting the backcourt through the draft and added rookies Terry Rozier and R.J. Hunter to a guard rotation that already includes Isaiah Thomas, Evan Turner, Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley. While the Celtics lack a superstar-level player at present that can carry the team, Bradley believes Smart will soon grow into that role. “Marcus is going to continue to get better and he’s going to be one of the best guards in the NBA,” Bradley told ESPNBoston.com.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics took all four meetings last season by double figures.

2. Philadelphia G Nik Stauskas (leg) sat out the entire preseason but returned to practice this week and could play on Wednesday.

3. Olynyk will miss the contest while serving a one-game suspension he earned during the playoffs.

PREDICTION: Celtics 105, 76ers 88