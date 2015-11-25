Preview: 76ers at Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are once again on the verge of making history, but not the kind they want to be associated with. The winless 76ers will try to avoid tying the longest losing streak in NBA history when they visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

With 15 straight losses to begin the season and 10 in a row to end the 2014-15 campaign, Philadelphia is one setback away from becoming the third team to drop 26 consecutive games, which would match the 76ers’ drought during the 2013-14 season and the Cleveland Cavaliers of 2010-11. “I think we’ve taught them how to compete,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said after his team lost a late lead in a 105-100 loss to Minnesota on Monday. “Now the next layer is we’ve got to teach them how to close out a game with a win.” That hasn’t happened in five straight meetings with the Celtics, who are also licking their wounds following a 121-97 defeat at Atlanta on Tuesday. The Hawks shot 56.3 percent, the highest mark against Boston this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET CSN Philadelphia, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-15): Philadelphia seems to be getting closer, as its last two losses have both come by just five points and both were on the road. The flirtation with victory coincides with a surge by forward Robert Covington, who is averaging 19.5 points and six rebounds while making 6-of-15 3-pointers in the last two games. Prior to that, the third-year pro had averaged eight points on 21.6 percent shooting - including 0-for-18 from long range - in four contests.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (7-7): Guards Avery Bradley (25 points) and Isaiah Thomas (14) were the team’s leading scorers for the second straight game, while the frontcourt continued to struggle. The starting trio of Jared Sullinger, Jae Crowder and Amir Johnson combined for 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting versus the Hawks after they produced 16 points on 6-of-15 in a 111-101 loss at Brooklyn on Sunday. Boston has been outscored in the paint by 16 points in each game while being outrebounded by an average of 12.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia is three losses shy of matching the worst single-season start in NBA history, held by the 2009-10 New Jersey Nets.

2. 76ers SG Nik Stauskas (knee contusion) left Monday’s loss and is questionable.

3. Celtics PG Marcus Smart (lower leg) is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

PREDICTION: Celtics 100, 76ers 95