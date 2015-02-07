Celtics heating up with third straight win

BOSTON -- Don’t look now, but the Boston Celtics are actually on the cusp of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Playoffs?

Didn’t this team trade away top starters Rajon Rondo and Jeff Green in the latest moves aimed at the future? Wasn’t that the white flag? Doesn’t the franchise, loaded with draft picks, want to finish in the lottery?

Well, Friday night’s 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers was the Celtics’ third straight victory. It made them 6-5 in their last 11 games, which might not sound like much, but you have to remember we’re talking about the East here, the conference where 19-30 doesn’t mean you’re out.

They started play 2 1/2 games out of the eighth spot.

On Friday night, Boston blew almost all of a 26-point first-half lead but again showed poise down the stretch in putting the game away. Early this season, the Celtics probably would have lost a game like this.

“We had a little bit of an adjustment when Rondo was traded and when Jeff was traded,” coach Brad Stevens said when asked about winning another tight game. “But in close games -- and we’ve had to come back in a couple of these games -- I feel like for the most part it’s been a positive in the last eight minutes of games. So that’s encouraging from where we started the year.”

The Celtics, playing without injured forwards Kelly Olynyk (ankle) and Tayshaun Prince (hip), saw their lead cut to three with 7:39 left by an 11-win team without its top two scorers -- guards Tony Wroten (knee surgery) and Michael Carter-Williams (toe).

But the second straight 3-pointer by guard Marcus Thornton and two straight follows by forward Jared Sullinger (one a three-point play) kept the Sixers from completing their comeback as Boston led all the way.

“I was really happy with the way we responded,” Stevens said. “We responded really well. We went right back up to 15 (ahead) and that’s not easy.”

The Celtics go for their first four-game winning streak of the season at Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Any chance Philadelphia had of winning the game was likely lost because of the Sixers’ poor free throw shooting. They missed four straight with the game within reach and were 15 of 31 for the game, including 1 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

”We just tried to remember who we were even though we didn’t have any

point guards,“ Philly coach Brett Brown said. ”Sixty points (allowed) in the first half? That’s not who we are.

”We had no idea what we were doing in the first period. We started so

poorly that it spun off in a number of areas.”

Sullinger, starting for the first time in the last three home games because this time he showed up on time for the shootaround, led the Celtics with 22 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

Thornton came off the bench with 16 points and five rebounds and center Tyler Zeller, also off the bench, had 16 points and nine boards. Fellow sub Jae Crowder added 11 points and six rebounds.

Celtics guard Avery Bradley continued his hot streak with 18 points, and forward Brandon Bass added 13 points and five rebounds.

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute led the Sixers with 18 points and forward Robert Covington and swingman Hollis Thompson both had 16.

Guard Tim Frazier, who was with the Celtics in training camp and was playing for Boston’s D-League team in Maine before signing a 10-day contract with Philadelphia, came off the bench for his NBA debut and had 11 assists.

“It didn’t (feel real) until I got on the court,” said Frazier, who actually attended Boston’s home game Sunday before anything happened.

The Celtics led 9-0 in the first 1:58 and 45-19 midway through the second quarter. They had an 18-point advantage at halftime but converted just four field goals in the third quarter.

NOTES: G Michael Carter-Williams, who hails from nearby Hamilton, Mass., said he was “crushed” that he missed the game with a toe injury and couldn’t play in front of family and friends. The Sixers, who were without an experienced point guard, said Carter-Williams also might miss Saturday night’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets. ... G Phil Pressey played for the Maine Red Claws of the D-League on Thursday night, registering 34 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Pressey, who had logged just 17 minutes in the previous six games for the Celtics, was talking about his performance before Friday’s game and teammate Gerald Wallace shouted from nearby: “Ball hog.” ... Speaking of Wallace, the forward is a big Patriots fan who took to the streets to witness the team’s parade Wednesday.