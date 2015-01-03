Preview: 76ers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look for their 11th victory in their last 12 home games when they entertain the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Los Angeles is playing the fifth game of a nine-game homestand and is 14-4 at home overall this season despite not yet hitting its stride. Philadelphia has just four victories – all on the road – and lost 112-96 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday for its fourth straight defeat.

Clippers guard Jamal Crawford passed Peja Stojakovic and moved into ninth place on the all-time 3-pointers list during the 99-78 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Crawford has 1,762 3-pointers and was blown away by how few players have made more long-range shots than him. “That means there’s only eight guys who’ve ever played basketball who hit more 3s than me,” Crawford told reporters. “That’s pretty cool, very humbling.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TCN Philadelphia, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-27): Shooting 40 percent from the field in a game isn’t exactly a stellar accomplishment but an 8-of-20 effort against the Suns ranked as a huge improvement for Michael Carter-Williams. The second-year guard was just 3-of-27 over the previous two games when he scored 12 total points. Carter-Williams, the reigning Rookie of the Year, certainly is a better playmaker than shooter and has shot 50 percent or better just twice in the last 10 games.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (22-11): Reports have been circulating that the squad has chemistry issues and coach Doc Rivers refused to give credence to the story. “I’ve had teams that have won that got along; I’ve had teams that have won that hadn’t got along,” Rivers told reporters. “That’s why it doesn’t matter. Really, it’s so silly. To me, whenever I hear stuff from outside of us, I usually don’t make any comment on it because it gives people something to write about.” Rivers said he hasn’t seen any signs of discord in the locker room.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has won five straight meetings and eight of the past nine.

2. Philadelphia G Tony Wroten scored 28 points against Phoenix for his third 20-point outing in four games.

3. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has collected 10 or more rebounds in 29 of 33 games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, 76ers 85