Preview: 76ers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers just completed the first 5-0 road trip in franchise history and now start a stretch of home games against the woeful Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Los Angeles plays six of its next seven games at Staples Center and begins the extended time on the home floor with a team it has beaten seven consecutive times.

The last four Clippers’ victories came without All-Star power forward Blake Griffin, who is sidelined with a quadriceps injury. “It’s big for our confidence and our team morale,” point guard Chris Paul told reporters. “We’re a much better team with Blake but being able to do this without him gives us a little more confidence.” Philadelphia is 2-3 on a six-game road trip after falling 93-84 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Center Nerlens Noel had a solid all-around game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots and is averaging 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during the past four contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (3-32): Rookie center Jahlil Okafor came off the bench for the second straight game and had 12 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes against the Lakers. Okafor missed the previous two games with a knee injury and Noel’s strong play at center makes it uncertain whether or not Okafor will return to a starting role against the Clippers. Philadelphia will be shorthanded in the backcourt against the Clippers with Hollis Thompson (eye injury on Wednesday) and JaKarr Sampson (shoulder on Friday) both expected to sit out.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (21-13): Paul had just nine points on 3-of-18 shooting in Los Angeles’ 95-89 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday but had 12 assists to move into 12th place in NBA history with 7,212, one ahead of Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens. One of Paul’s three baskets was a key jumper after New Orleans had moved within one in the final minutes. “I knew sooner or later it’s got to go in,” Paul told reporters of his cold-shooting performance. “My legs were a little heavy but the guys on the team kept telling me to stay aggressive, keep shooting and it went down when we needed it.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles’ seven straight wins against Philadelphia are by an average of 22.9 points, including homecourt victories by 45, 36 and 29 points.

2. Sixers PG Ish Smith scored nine points on 3-of-19 shooting against the Lakers after averaging 18 points during the previous three games.

3. Clippers SG J.J. Redick has scored 25 or more points in three of the past four games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 122, 76ers 88