Clippers sail past lowly Sixers

LOS ANGELES -- On Thursday and Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers had their first back-to-back off days in nearly a month. On Saturday, they experienced the next-best thing the NBA schedule has to offer.

Point guard Chris Paul finished just short of a triple-double as the Clippers handed the Philadelphia 76ers a 127-91 loss at the Staples Center.

The win was the third in the row for the Clippers (23-7). The 76ers finished a seven-game road trip with five consecutive losses and fell to an NBA-worst 4-28 for the season.

But Clippers coach Doc Rivers dismissed any suggestion that facing the Sixers presented any reason for the Clippers to lose focus.

“It’s not about them. It’s about us,” Rivers said. “We just have to keep getting better. Like I tell them every night, it’s about us getting better. It’s about winning games. It’s about the playoffs. It’s about everything for us.”

The highest-scoring team in the league, the Clippers hit nine of their first 11 shots from the field and the outcome was never in doubt. They matched their season high for points. Eleven players scored for the Clippers, including six in double figures.

Related Coverage Preview: 76ers at Clippers

The two off days did little to cool J.J. Redick. The Clippers guard hit his first three shots from the floor and had 10 points in the first quarter as the Clippers jumped out to a 34-21 lead.

”When J.J. gets off to a good start, it means that the ball is moving,“ Rivers said. ”We were setting screens and getting the ball to the opposite side of the court. That’s always a good sign for us.

“One thing about Philly is they’re really long (on defense) and the thing about long teams is they usually struggle chasing. I think J.J. noticed that.”

The Clippers are now 8-2 when Redick gets off to a hot start (10 points or more in the first quarter).

The 76ers offered two surges to challenge the Clippers, outscoring them 22-14 to end the first half, pulling within six briefly, then scoring 10 of the first 15 points to start the second half and close within four at 67-63.

The Clippers scored 10 straight points to reopen their lead and the Sixers never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

”This happens kind of frequently,“ Sixers coach Brett Brown said. ”We play 36 minutes often and we can’t sustain it often.

“There were a lot of great signs, coming in from last night’s game. I was proud of our guys for 36 minutes. Then the floodgates opened and it ballooned the game out.”

Redick finished with 17 points after his hot start, but Paul was the driving force for the Clippers. He finished with 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in just 30 minutes and Rivers credited him with deflecting each Sixers surge.

“The point guard has the ability to stop runs and CP really did that tonight,” Rivers said.

Paul sat out the fourth quarter as the Clippers ran away with the game. It was the seventh time in Paul’s career that he had finished a game with 24 or more points, 12 or more steals, eight or more rebounds and at least two steals -- but the first time he has done it as a Clipper.

“Any time I can sit the fourth quarter, I‘m fine with it,” Paul said of missing out on a triple-double by just two rebounds.

With point guard Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) sidelined, Tony Wroten and Robert Covington combined for 50 of the Sixers’ points. Wroten’s 27 came on 8-of-21 shooting from the field and Covington added 23 points.

But the Clippers’ bench outscored the Sixers’ reserves 57-16.

NOTES: Sixers G Michael Carter-Williams aggravated a right shoulder injury during Friday’s game in Phoenix and did not play in Los Angeles on Saturday. Williams missed the preseason schedule and the first seven games of this season with the strained shoulder. Nonetheless, he has averaged 15.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds and is the only player in the NBA this year averaging at least 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. “We have 18 games in 31 days coming up including 12 back-to-backs,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We just felt the responsible thing for everyone is to set Michael down tonight.” ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan had 267 rebounds during the Clippers’ 17 games in December. That is the 10th highest total for any month since 1963-64. Dennis Rodman had the biggest rebounding month in the past 50 years when he pulled down 311 for the Detroit Pistons in January 1992.