Clippers rally behind Paul, Jordan as Sixers fade

LOS ANGELES -- With the pesky Philadelphia 76ers threatening to steal a game from the Los Angeles Clippers, one of their leaders insured that a recurrence of an earlier season upset was not going to take place.

Chris Paul scored a season-high 30 points and DeAndre Jordan added 19 points and 20 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 112-100 Saturday.

Los Angeles (40-26) won its fourth game in their last five games. The victory was their 11th in their last twelve games against Philadelphia as they drew to within one game of the Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers shot 49.4 percent from the field (40-for-91). Blake Griffin added 15 points and Jordan's double-double was his 29th of the season.

Philadelphia (23-42) lost their fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Richaun Holmes had a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds with Dario Saric adding 16 points. The 76ers shot 47.6 percent from the field (40-for-84).

Paul, who missed the Clippers 121-110 loss in Philadelphia on Jan. 24 with an injury, is undefeated against to the 76ers when wearing a Los Angeles uniform (10-0). His 20 second-half points were decisive in the win but despite registering a season-high, Paul said the key to the comeback win was his team's work at the other end of the floor.

"We finally get some stops, early in the game we gave Philadelphia some wide open shots. You have to respect their game," Paul said. "Every night we go into the game thinking defense first."

Clippers coach Doc Rivers gave full credit to an undermanned and inexperienced Philadelphia team. Having the benefit of leaning on the leadership of Paul, he continues to see improvement from a roster that is finally healthy.

"I give the 76ers full credit, they play a good game," Rivers said. "I know their record isn't good but they play much better than it indicates. Early in the game we just couldn't get any stops, but in the fourth quarter, Chris and DJ took over."

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown praised his team's work but without having a veteran like Paul to lean on in crunch time, his team faded down the stretch. Despite the double-digit margin of victory, the game was competitive throughout with 21 lead changes and 12 ties.

"We played well, we lead at the half and after three quarters," Brown said. "Chris Paul is one of my favorite all time players and you saw him physically take command of the game in the fourth quarter."

Los Angeles used a 37-21 fourth quarter to secure the victory. Their 10-0 spurt at the start of the quarter gave them lead for good despite Philadelphia drawing to within one point four times.

The 76ers extended their halftime lead to 79-75 after three quarters by outscoring the Clippers, 22-19.

Philadelphia used a 13-5 run at the end of the second quarter to take a 57-56 lead at the half. Holmes' 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting led the way for the 76ers. Jordan 15 points included a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. The Clippers shot 55.3 percent (21-for-38) and the 76ers 47.7 percent (21-for-44).

The Clippers used a hot-shooting first quarter to lead 32-30, hitting 63.2 percent of their shots (12-for-19) but Philadelphia stayed close with its 3-point shooting, connecting on 6 of 12 attempts in the opening 12 minutes.

NOTES: 76ers C Tiago Splitter (right calf strain) and guard Jerryd Bayless (left wrist surgery) missed the contest. C Joel Embiid (knee) and top draft pick Ben Simmons (acute fracture, right foot) are out for the season as well. ... Philadelphia returns to Staples Center to continue its four-game western swing against the Lakers. ... Clippers C Diamond Stone missed his 10th straight game with a left knee bone bruise. ... Los Angeles evened their record to 5-5 since the All Star break. ... Clippers G Jamal Crawford suffered through a miserable shooting night. The usually reliable sixth man shot 2-for-13 including 0-for-4 from 3-point range to finish with eight points.